dfcu Bank and Aurionpro Team Up to Advance Digital Banking in Uganda

dfcu Bank CEO Charles M. Mudiwa (left) and Sandeep Chiber, EVP – Head, APAC & MEA, Aurionpro

dfcu Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Aurionpro, an international fintech leader. This collaboration places dfcu Bank at the forefront of digital innovation, setting a new industry benchmark in transaction banking for Corporate and SME clients.

The partnership will see dfcu Bank adopt Aurionpro’s next-generation digital banking platform. This comprehensive solution supports multi-channel access, seamless domestic and cross-border payments, and enhanced forex capabilities. The technology is designed to transform the way customers, especially SMEs, interact with their bank, enabling faster, safer, and more agile financial services.

Speaking about the partnership, dfcu Bank CEO Charles M. Mudiwa revealed that the initiative reaffirms the bank’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and growth.

He said, ‘’This partnership with Aurionpro is essential in our effort to reimagine banking for our customers, especially our Corporate and SME clients. At dfcu Bank, we are committed to delivering banking solutions that are efficient, secure, and tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. Through integrating Aurionpro’s advanced digital banking platform, we are creating a banking ecosystem that offers seamless transactional capabilities across multiple channels, improved security, and real-time access to services.

‘’Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled customer experience that empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. This investment also aims to transform how businesses interact with their financial partner, providing them with tools to scale, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s socio-economic growth. We firmly believe that through this partnership, dfcu Bank is reinforcing its role as a catalyst for inclusive financial growth, driving the digital banking agenda in Uganda, and setting new standards for banking excellence in the region,” he added.

“We are grateful to dfcu bank for placing its trust in Aurionpro,” said Sandeep Chiber, EVP – Head, APAC & MEA, Aurionpro. “Through this strategic collaboration, we are bringing a fresh, forward-looking perspective to Uganda’s rapidly evolving digital banking scene. Leveraging the Aurionpro’s digital banking platform and deep expertise, alongside dfcu’s commitment to innovation, we aim to transform full-spectrum corporate banking.

Together with dfcu, we are not merely responding to this transformation; we are delivering a superior client experience across customer segments and shaping the future with a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

