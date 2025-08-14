Equity Bank Uganda Launches 2025 “Tupange Business” Forum to Empower SMEs Nationwide

Equity Bank Uganda’s Executive Director, Claver Serumaga

More than 500 small and medium enterprise (SME) leaders gathered at Hotel Africana on Wednesday as Equity Bank Uganda launched the 2025 edition of its flagship “Tupange Equity Business” forum. Now in its second year, the initiative aims to strengthen SME competitiveness by providing access to financing, mentorship, market linkages, and business advisory services. This year, the forum will expand from Kampala to key districts including Mbale, Arua, Hoima, and Fort Portal, bringing critical support closer to SMEs across the country.

During the opening, Olivia Mugaba, Head of SME at Equity Bank Uganda, thanked branch managers for their contributions in organizing the forum and gave them the opportunity to introduce themselves to the attending clients. She emphasized that SMEs are the backbone of the economy, creating seven out of every ten new jobs, and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting their growth through integrated value chain financing.

Equity Bank Uganda’s Executive Director, Claver Serumaga, highlighted the bank’s ongoing efforts to develop digital and financial solutions that simplify cash flow and transaction management for SMEs. These innovations include agent banking, point-of-sale services, internet banking with ERP integration, real-time supplier financing, and unsecured loans of up to UGX 1.5 billion. Serumaga also announced the upcoming launch of the “Pay with Equity” platform, designed to make everyday financial transactions seamless and efficient for SME owners.

Addressing the forum, Serumaga passionately reiterated the bank’s purpose, stating, “Our goal is to transform lives, provide dignity, and create opportunities for wealth. Every product, service, and solution we offer is meant to ensure SMEs can thrive. If we are not enabling transformation, we are not fulfilling our purpose.” He further emphasized the importance of accountability, faster guarantees, tailored financing packages, and youth empowerment programs, which collectively provide SMEs with the necessary tools and support to grow and scale their businesses.

Keynote speaker Dr. Fred Muhunza, Economic Advisor to the President, praised Equity Bank’s approach to supporting SMEs through integrated value chains. He observed, “Your success is tied to every link in your value chain. If the person who supplies you or buys from you struggles, you will feel it too. Equity Bank’s efforts to finance the entire chain strengthen the ecosystem, not just individual businesses, which is vital for sustainable growth.”

Guest speaker Pastor Robert Kayanja highlighted Equity Bank’s role in financing social enterprises and community projects, citing its support in Karamoja, where the bank has funded tractors and agricultural initiatives to fight hunger and improve food security. He described Equity Bank as “more than a financial institution; it is a partner that cares for people. Their support proves that with the right partner, SMEs and social enterprises can thrive, creating sustainable solutions that transform communities.”

Serumaga also stressed that SMEs are central to Uganda’s economic growth and that Equity Bank’s strategy focuses on strengthening entire business ecosystems rather than isolated entities. “We view every SME as part of a broader value chain. By supporting your ecosystem, we ensure that as your business grows, Equity Bank grows alongside you,” he said.

The Tupange Equity Business forum provides SMEs with a comprehensive platform to access financial solutions, mentorship, and strategic guidance necessary for growth. With the forum expanding to regions beyond Kampala, SMEs across Uganda will have opportunities to modernize operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen their market presence. By combining financial innovation with practical support and networking, Equity Bank Uganda aims to empower entrepreneurs to build resilient businesses capable of contributing meaningfully to the country’s socioeconomic development.

This initiative reinforces Equity Bank Uganda’s role as a strategic partner to SMEs, underlining its commitment to transforming Uganda’s business landscape and promoting inclusive economic growth.

