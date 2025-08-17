Opportunity Bank Uganda Celebrates 30 Years of Transformative Impact in Financial Inclusion

Opportunity Bank Uganda marked a landmark milestone on Friday, August 15, with a grand 30th Anniversary Dinner celebrating three decades of empowering underserved communities through inclusive finance, innovative digital solutions, and a steadfast commitment to dignity and opportunity for all.

Founded in 1995 as a small microcredit initiative, Opportunity Bank has grown into a fully licensed Tier II Credit Institution, now serving over 520,000 customers nationwide. Over the years, the Bank has become a trusted financial partner for individuals, families, and businesses traditionally excluded from mainstream banking, championing financial inclusion as a driver of social and economic transformation.

The anniversary dinner, held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, brought together a distinguished audience, including Professor Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda; Mr. Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity International U.S.; Mr. Dan Murray, President & CEO of Opportunity International Canada; Anke Luckja, CEO of Opportunity International Germany; Mrs. Mary Oakes, CEO of Opportunity International UK; and Ms. ABi Nana François, CEO of Opportunity Microfinance Investments Ltd. They were joined by Mrs. Jacqueline Kobusingye Opondo, Chairperson of the Bank’s Board of Directors, alongside development partners, loyal clients, long-serving staff, and board members, each instrumental in shaping the Bank’s enduring legacy.

From its first location at Namirembe Branch (now City Branch), Opportunity Bank has expanded its presence to 25 branches across Uganda’s four regions. These branches serve not merely as banking points but as hubs of opportunity, resilience, and renewal for communities.

Highlighting its commitment to vulnerable populations, the Bank recently inaugurated its 25th branch in Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement, Kamwenge District, on August 14. Home to over 110,000 refugees, Rwamwanja becomes the second refugee-hosting location to benefit from Opportunity Bank’s specialized services, following the Nakivale branch. The Rwamwanja branch offers tailored credit, digital banking, and financial literacy programs to both refugees and host communities, with a focus on supporting agricultural livelihoods.

At the dinner, Mr. Owen Amanya, CEO of Opportunity Bank Uganda, reflected on the Bank’s journey, emphasizing that the celebration was about people, not profits. “From refugees rebuilding their lives to women leading small businesses, from rural schools to persons with disabilities—we exist for the people who have been told ‘no’ too many times. We are proud to be their ‘yes’,” Amanya said. He added, “Our story is one of people, not profits. As we look to the future, we remain committed to being a force for good in Uganda’s financial sector, offering not just services, but partnership, respect, and hope.”

Clients also shared their experiences, underscoring the Bank’s transformative role. Mr. Evans Senabulya, founder and director of Ridgeway Schools, recounted how Opportunity Bank provided a loan when no other institution would. “They believed in our dream before anyone else did. Today, we have four Ridgeway Schools, strong infrastructure, and thousands of students. Their support was more than financial—it was the reason we’re here today,” he said.

Opportunity Bank’s growth over 30 years has been remarkable. With 25 branches, over 520 agent bankers, and comprehensive digital platforms, the Bank has disbursed over UGX 165 billion in loans. Its services reach more than 21,000 smallholder farmers, 40,000 persons with disabilities, 1,510 schools, and over 19,000 refugees, promoting enterprise growth, educational advancement, and sustainable livelihoods across the nation.

As the Bank commemorates three decades of service, it reiterates its commitment to inclusive finance, continuing to empower communities and championing equitable access to financial tools that foster long-term social and economic transformation in Uganda.

