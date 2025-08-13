Opportunity Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Closing Uganda’s Agricultural Financing Gap at Global AgriFinance 2025

At the ongoing Global AgriFinance 2025 Conference, where global leaders are strategising on how to address the staggering $170 billion funding gap for smallholder farmers worldwide, Opportunity Bank Uganda has reiterated its strong dedication to financing the agricultural sector—Uganda’s largest employer.

Speaking at the high-level gathering, Owen Amanya, CEO of Opportunity Bank, emphasised that over 40% of the bank’s loan portfolio is dedicated to agriculture, a significant allocation aimed at empowering smallholder farmers who remain underserved despite agriculture employing more than 70% of Uganda’s workforce.

“Smallholder farmers are the backbone of Uganda’s economy, yet many still lack access to affordable financing. At Opportunity Bank, we are committed to changing that. Through our 24 branches across all four regions of Uganda, we reach farmers at the last mile with tailored, accessible financial solutions designed to meet their unique needs,” Amanya said.

Currently, the bank serves over 21,539 smallholder farmers, organised as individuals, solidarity groups, and Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs). This approach allows for customised lending models, flexible repayment schedules, and training programs that enhance financial literacy and agricultural productivity.

Amanya noted that bridging the financing gap is critical for boosting yields, improving livelihoods, and enabling farmers to adapt to climate change and market fluctuations. Opportunity Bank’s agricultural products are structured to support everything from purchasing inputs and equipment to accessing modern farming technologies and storage facilities.

The Global AgriFinance 2025 Conference has brought together policymakers, financiers, and agricultural innovators to explore sustainable ways of mobilising capital for rural farming communities. Uganda’s active participation underscores the country’s potential to be a leader in innovative agricultural financing in Africa.

“With the right investment in our farmers, we can unlock immense economic potential—not just for Uganda, but for the region,” Amanya added. “Our vision is to ensure that no farmer is left behind because of a lack of access to finance.”

This renewed commitment comes at a time when agricultural stakeholders are calling for stronger partnerships between financial institutions, development partners, and government to sustainably transform rural economies.

