Intermittent Fasting Explained: A Doctor’s Guide to Whether It’s Right for You

As a bariatric surgeon, I talk with patients every day about weight loss and improving their overall health. One topic that comes up more and more is intermittent fasting. You’ve probably heard about it from a friend, seen it on social media or read about celebrities who swear by it.

But what is it, really? Does it work? And most importantly, is it safe? Let’s cut through the noise and look at the science behind this popular eating pattern.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting isn’t a diet in the traditional sense. It doesn’t tell you what to eat, but rather when to eat. It’s an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and periods of going without voluntary fasting.

Think of it this way: For most of human history, people didn’t have access to food 24/7. Our bodies are actually well-equipped to handle periods without food. Intermittent fasting simply builds a structured plan around this natural ability.

There are several popular ways to do intermittent fasting:

The 16/8 Method: This is one of the most common. You fast for 16 hours a day and have an eight-hour window to eat your meals. For example, you might finish dinner at 7 p.m. and not eat again until 11 a.m. the next day.

The 5:2 Diet: With this method, you eat normally for five days of the week. On the other two days, you significantly reduce your calorie intake, usually to about 500 to 600 calories.

Eat-Stop-Eat: This involves a full 24-hour fast once or twice a week. For instance, you could eat dinner on Monday and then not eat again until dinner on Tuesday.

What does intermittent fasting feel like?

Starting any new routine takes some getting used to, and intermittent fasting is no different. It’s not a disease with symptoms, but your body will go through an adjustment period.

In the beginning, you might feel:

Hunger pangs: This is the most obvious reaction, but it often passes after the first few days as your body adapts.

Headaches: These can occur due to changes in your hormone levels and hydration. Drinking plenty of water is key.

Irritability or “Hanger”: Feeling a bit grumpy is common as your body gets used to the new schedule.

Low energy: You might feel a bit sluggish at first.

As your body adjusts, many people report feeling:

More energetic: After the initial phase, many people experience a boost in energy and focus.

Less bloated: Giving your digestive system a long break can help reduce bloating.

More in control: Sticking to a schedule can make you feel more mindful and in control of your eating habits.

How does intermittent fasting work?

The magic of intermittent fasting happens on a cellular and hormonal level. When you go for an extended period without food, several things happen in your body.

After hours without food, your body exhausts its sugar stores and starts burning fat for energy, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine . This is called metabolic switching.

Here’s a simple breakdown:

Insulin levels drop: When you eat, your body releases insulin to help your cells absorb sugar from your blood. When you fast, your insulin levels fall significantly. Lower insulin levels make it easier for your body to burn stored fat.

Cellular repair (Autophagy): Fasting triggers a process called autophagy. Think of it as your body’s cellular “spring cleaning.” During autophagy, your cells get rid of old, damaged proteins and waste products. This process is essential for cellular health and may play a role in protecting against some diseases.