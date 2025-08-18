Stanbic Uganda Posts Strong H1 2025 Results, Boosts National Development and WYF Agenda

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) has released its half-year financial results for 2025, reporting robust growth that highlights its market leadership and pivotal role in supporting Uganda’s economic development. The bank’s performance underscores how financial institutions can align profitability with national priorities, particularly the government’s Women, Youth, and Farmers (WYF) agenda.

SUHL posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Shs278 billion for the first half of 2025, an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The bank also paid Shs273 billion in taxes, a 37% rise that directly funds national infrastructure, social services, and economic development projects.

“Our strong half-year performance reflects our unwavering commitment to driving Uganda’s growth,” said SUHL CEO Francis Karuhanga. He added that Stanbic facilitated over Shs5.8 trillion in tax payments on behalf of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), cementing the bank’s position as a key partner in mobilizing domestic resources for national priorities.=

Stanbic has continued to support Uganda’s entrepreneurs, particularly youth and women-led enterprises, through targeted capital injection. During the first half of 2025, the bank deployed Shs288 billion in new capital to local businesses, expanding its SME loan book to Shs968 billion.

“Our strategy focuses on empowering small businesses, which are critical to implementing the government’s WYF agenda,” Karuhanga noted. “By providing access to finance, we enable these key demographics to start, grow, and scale their enterprises, driving inclusive economic growth.”

Stanbic Uganda’s Chief Executive, Kenneth Mumba Kalifungwa, said the bank’s performance was driven by strong growth across all core segments:

Corporate and Investment Banking: 17% increase in lending, 52% rise in deposits.

Personal and Private Banking: Robust growth in lending and deposits.

Business and Commercial Banking: Significant expansion across SME and commercial clients.

Kalifungwa emphasized that the balanced growth across diverse sectors demonstrates the bank’s resilience and ability to meet Uganda’s evolving financial needs, from large corporations to small-scale entrepreneurs.

Stanbic Uganda has maintained a cost-to-income ratio below 50% and managed credit losses tightly at 0.2%, showcasing disciplined financial management and operational efficiency.

“The Group’s 27% Return on Equity and improved non-interest revenue streams position us well to meet the ambitious targets set for 2025, while delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders alike,” said Ronald Makata, Chief Financial and Value Management Officer.

As part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest lender, Stanbic Uganda plans to leverage its scale, innovation, and client relationships to maintain market leadership, deepen financial inclusion, and support the government’s economic development programs.

“This performance is not just a win for shareholders; it is a testament to our role in driving inclusive economic growth and supporting Uganda’s journey towards sustained prosperity,” Kalifungwa concluded.

Stanbic Uganda’s half-year results demonstrate a dual-purpose model: achieving commercial success while directly contributing to national development and empowering key sectors of the economy, including women, youth, and small-scale farmers.

Comments

comments