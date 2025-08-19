NRM Unveils Campaign Portrait and Theme for President Museveni’s Re-election Bid

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Tuesday officially unveiled the campaign portrait and theme for its Presidential Flagbearer, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, ahead of the upcoming elections.

The ceremony took place at the NRM headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala, and was presided over by the party’s top leadership, including 1st National Vice Chairman Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, 2nd Vice Chairperson (Female) Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), and senior officials from the NRM Secretariat.

The newly unveiled campaign theme is: “Protecting the gains as we make a qualitative leap into high middle-income status.” Party officials explained that the theme emphasises continuity in governance while focusing on accelerating Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, particularly efforts aimed at moving the country into a high middle-income economy.

Speaking during the ceremony, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo highlighted the significance of the portrait and theme as symbols of unity and vision for the NRM. “This is more than a campaign; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to protecting the development gains Uganda has achieved under President Museveni while strategically advancing the country toward higher economic growth and prosperity,” Kigongo said.

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga noted that the theme reflects the NRM’s ambition to consolidate achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and industrialisation while ensuring that the country transitions to a high middle-income status sustainably and inclusively.

Secretary General Richard Todwong added that the portrait and theme serve as rallying points for party members and supporters nationwide, inspiring cohesion and focus as the campaign period intensifies. “Our focus remains on continuity, stability, and building on the gains of the past decades, while charting a clear path toward a brighter future for every Ugandan,” Todwong emphasised.

The unveiling marks the official commencement of NRM’s electoral campaign branding, with party leaders indicating that grassroots mobilisation and nationwide sensitisation programs will follow in the coming weeks. Party officials encouraged Ugandans to rally behind the theme, emphasising development, stability, and strategic progress as central pillars of the NRM campaign.

The portrait and theme now set the tone for President Museveni’s re-election campaign, signalling a continued commitment to economic growth, national unity, and safeguarding the developmental milestones achieved during his tenure.

