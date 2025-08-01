Connect with us

Barcelona Strikes Groundbreaking Shirt Sponsorship Deal with Resilient DR Congo

Barcelona players will have “DR Congo – Heart of Africa” emblazoned on the back of their training shirts from the start of next season, after the top Spanish football team agreed on a four-year deal with the central African country.

The partnership will reportedly cost the Democratic Republic of Congo 44m euros ($50m; £38m), although the club has not disclosed the figure it will receive.

A rebel group has seized large parts of eastern DR Congo this year, although a ceasefire has recently been agreed.

The arrangement has faced criticism from some Congolese who have questioned their government’s priorities, especially as its own football league has been plagued by chronic underfunding for years.

