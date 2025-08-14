Absa Bank and Tata Uganda Partner to Boost Safe and Affordable School Transport

Absa Bank Uganda has joined forces with Tata Uganda in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at helping schools across the country acquire safe, modern, and reliable buses for their learners. The initiative seeks to tackle one of the education sector’s most persistent challenges: affordable, quality school transport.

Under the agreement, schools will access high-value asset financing with zero arrangement fees, flexible five-year termly repayments, and no interest during the first academic year. The financing package is specifically designed to ease the burden on educational institutions, particularly those in rural and peri-urban areas, allowing them to modernise their fleets without disrupting cash flow.

“Safe and reliable transport is critical to ensuring learners can access education consistently and on time,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda. “By removing the cost barriers schools face in acquiring quality transport solutions, we are also safeguarding the well-being of our children and contributing to a better learning environment.”

Officials note that many schools in Uganda struggle to finance the purchase of new buses due to high upfront costs and limited financing options. Consequently, institutions often rely on outdated or unsafe vehicles, putting students at risk and affecting attendance. The Absa–Tata partnership addresses these challenges by combining affordable finance with Tata’s robust, school-ready buses.

“Our vision at Tata has always been to deliver durable, reliable, and cost-effective transport solutions,” said Devdatta Chitale, Auto Head at Tata Uganda Limited. “Partnering with Absa Bank Uganda means more schools will have access to the right products and the right financing, ensuring students travel in safety and comfort every day.”

The official signing ceremony took place at Tata Uganda’s premises, attended by Judah Mphela, Absa Africa Regions Head of Business Banking; Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director; Albert Byaruhanga, Business Banking Director; and Anne Wachira, Head of Asset Finance. Tata Uganda’s leadership, led by Chitale and Stanislaus Pink, Head of Sales, also participated. The delegation toured Tata’s operations to gain first-hand insight into the production and quality standards behind the buses.

This collaboration reinforces Absa Bank Uganda’s commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that empower communities, while Tata Uganda continues to deliver transport solutions that meet the country’s evolving education needs.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve learner safety, school attendance, and the overall quality of education transport services nationwide.

