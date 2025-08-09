China Sends Off 39 Ugandan Students on Government Scholarships

The Chinese Embassy in Uganda on Friday hosted a send-off ceremony for 39 Ugandan students awarded Chinese government scholarships to pursue studies in various disciplines, marking another milestone in the growing educational ties between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong hailed the scholarships as a testament to the deepening bilateral relationship, noting that hundreds of Ugandans have benefited from similar opportunities over the years.

“Many alumni have returned to become leaders in Uganda’s government, business, academia, and beyond,” Zhang said. “You will soon join this growing network of Ugandan-Chinese alumni who serve as bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.”

The ambassador urged the students to embrace new cultures, share Uganda’s story while in China, and upon returning, pass on their experiences to fellow Ugandans.

Doreen Akunda, president of the China Alumni Association in Uganda, encouraged the scholars to remain disciplined and focused on their studies.

Offering practical advice, scholarship alumna Lynn Ankunda Nuwagaba told the students to prepare for China’s fast-paced lifestyle. “You will need to download essential apps for payments, transport, and daily services—it’s not just about social media,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Elly Atuhaire Kakuru thanked the alumni for their guidance and pledged that the group would uphold integrity to ease their adjustment to life abroad.

The 39 students are expected to depart for China in the coming weeks to begin their academic programs.

