Uganda CAA and Meteorological Services Launch Aviation Weather Awareness Workshop to Boost Safety

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), in collaboration with the Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) under the Ministry of Water and Environment, has launched a two-day Aviation Weather Awareness Workshop at Imperial Golf View Hotel, Entebbe. Running from 14th to 15th August 2025, the workshop brings together aviation professionals, meteorologists, airlines, and other key stakeholders to strengthen coordination and improve weather preparedness for safer skies.

In his opening remarks, UCAA Director General Fred K. Bamwesigye welcomed delegates and emphasised the critical role of weather in aviation safety and operational efficiency. “Accurate, timely, and reliable weather information is crucial to flight safety, operational efficiency, and planning from take-off to landing. Severe storms, low visibility, and wind shear can disrupt schedules and compromise safety. This is why fostering coordination between meteorological experts and aviation professionals is essential,” Bamwesigye said. He reiterated that UCAA’s guiding principle remains Safety, Safety & Safety, highlighting the workshop’s goal of enhancing stakeholders’ capacity to access, interpret, and apply meteorological data effectively.

Bamwesigye also noted the increasing volume of aircraft movements in Uganda, rising from 21,584 in 2021 to 32,552 in 2024, stressing the need to strengthen safety measures alongside operational growth. He encouraged participants to share knowledge, experiences, and solutions to advance Uganda’s aviation safety and efficiency.

Delivering the opening speech, Dr. Bob Alex Ogwang, Commissioner for Meteorology, underscored the importance of integrating weather data into operational decision-making across the aviation industry. “Weather information is only as valuable as the action it inspires. By working together, we can turn forecasts into proactive safety measures that protect lives, equipment, and schedules,” Dr. Ogwang said.

He provided updates on Uganda’s meteorological advancements, including the installation of state-of-the-art weather radars, wind shear detection systems, satellite imagery capabilities, and improved forecasting models. Dr. Ogwang urged continued investment in technology and human capacity to ensure weather awareness is fully embedded in aviation operations.

The workshop program focuses on several key areas: strengthening inter-agency collaboration between meteorology and aviation, building consensus on aviation weather mandates, improving operational efficiency through accurate forecasting, enhancing awareness of aviation weather safety protocols, and showcasing advancements in weather monitoring tools and data usage. Participants will also engage in practical sessions and interactive discussions to develop strategies for applying weather information effectively in daily aviation operations.

“This workshop reflects UCAA’s commitment to building strong partnerships with national and regional stakeholders in pursuit of a safer, more efficient aviation sector,” Bamwesigye said, urging attendees to view the event not merely as a meeting but as a milestone in enhancing aviation weather preparedness in Uganda and the region.

As Uganda’s aviation sector continues to expand, this collaborative approach between UCAA and DMS marks a significant step toward integrating meteorological expertise into operational decision-making, ensuring that flight safety and efficiency remain paramount.

