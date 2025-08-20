Entebbe International Airport Sets Passenger Traffic Record in July 2025

Entebbe International Airport registered its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic in July 2025, handling a total of 230,577 travellers, according to data released by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

The record-breaking figures included 119,127 arrivals and 111,450 departures, averaging 7,437 passengers daily. Arrivals surpassed departures during the month, marking a shift from earlier trends.

The previous peak was in December 2024, when the airport recorded 222,301 passengers, with an average of 7,171 daily travellers.

Factors Behind the Surge

Officials attributed the sharp increase to several factors, including the arrival of international delegations for CHAN 2024, hosted in Uganda. Intensified tourism promotion campaigns targeting regional and global markets. A series of high-profile international conferences was held in Kampala and Entebbe. Expanded airline connectivity, with more carriers adding frequencies and destinations.

In addition to passenger traffic, Entebbe handled 5,863 metric tonnes of cargo during July 2025. This included 3,961 tonnes of exports—mainly agricultural products such as flowers, fish, and fresh produce—and 1,902 tonnes of imports, comprising machinery, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

The milestone further cements Entebbe International Airport’s position as a key aviation hub in East Africa, serving as a gateway for tourism, trade, and business. Industry experts note that Uganda’s aviation sector is benefiting from both infrastructural improvements at Entebbe and regional demand for air travel.

UCAA officials indicated that continued growth is expected in the coming months, driven by ongoing route expansions, government investment in airport upgrades, and the steady recovery of the aviation sector post-pandemic

