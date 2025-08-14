Uganda Airlines to Launch Domestic Flights in 2026/2027, Easing Transport Challenges Across the Country

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, has announced plans to begin domestic flights in the 2026/2027 financial year, a development set to transform air travel and ease transport challenges across Uganda. The announcement was made by CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki on Thursday, August 14, 2025, during her appearance before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), which was reviewing the Auditor General’s report for the year ended December 2024.

The announcement followed a question from Kashari South MP Nathan Itungo (Independent), who highlighted the readiness of the Nyakisharara airstrip in his constituency and recalled its historical role as a profitable hub for domestic aviation during President Obote’s era. “In my constituency, Nyakisharara airstrip is ready for you,” Itungo told the committee, emphasising the potential for renewed domestic air connectivity.

Several lawmakers, including Bukimbiri County’s Eddie Kwizera (NRM), expressed support for the initiative, noting the high cost of road travel to remote destinations such as Kisoro. Kwizera cited that travellers currently pay around $320 for journeys that could be made more efficient and cost-effective through domestic flights.

The launch of domestic services is expected to relieve pressure on Uganda’s ageing road network, particularly in upcountry routes. One such route, the Pakwach-Karma section, has been deteriorating, prompting regional lawmakers to raise concerns about the impact on trade and passenger movement. Dr. George Didi Bhoka (Obongi County, NRM) urged the Ministry of Transport to consider revitalising alternative transport modes, including water transport, which historically connected Port Butiaba to Nimule, to ensure efficient movement of goods from the West Nile region.

Uganda currently boasts 47 airstrips, with six having paved runways and 42 with unpaved runways. Of these, 13 are managed by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA). The introduction of domestic flights is expected to leverage these facilities, expanding accessibility and connectivity for remote communities while promoting economic growth.

CEO Bamuturaki also provided an overview of Uganda Airlines’ current network, highlighting its 17 domestic and international routes. The airline operates regional flights to Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Mogadishu, Bujumbura, Johannesburg, and Kinshasa using CRJ (Bombardier) aircraft, while medium-haul routes to Lagos, Abuja, Lusaka, and Harare use a mix of CRJ, A320, and occasionally A330 aircraft. The carrier also operates long-haul flights to Mumbai, Dubai, and London, with its maiden flight to Saudi Arabia two years ago transporting 250 Muslim pilgrims to the Hijja after a 40-year hiatus.

The introduction of domestic flights marks a strategic milestone for Uganda Airlines, aimed at improving national connectivity, supporting local trade, and providing faster, safer, and more reliable travel options for passengers across the country. By connecting remote regions to major urban centres, Uganda Airlines is positioning itself as a critical driver of economic development and regional integration.

As preparations continue, stakeholders and aviation experts emphasise that the successful rollout of domestic flights will require robust infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and continuous collaboration with UCAA to ensure that safety, efficiency, and operational standards are maintained. This expansion also opens opportunities for tourism, business travel, and cargo transport, potentially reshaping Uganda’s aviation and transport landscape in the coming years.

