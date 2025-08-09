Ethiopia to Begin Construction of Africa’s Largest Mega-Hub Airport in Bishoftu This November

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed that construction of the Bishoftu International Airport — set to be the largest in Africa — will begin in November 2025, marking one of the continent’s most ambitious aviation infrastructure undertakings.

Located about 39 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa near the town of Bishoftu, the $10 billion megaproject will span over 35 square kilometers — more than three times the size of the existing Bole International Airport — and is designed to handle up to 100 million passengers annually. Once complete, it will serve as a central pillar in Ethiopia’s long-term aviation and economic development strategy, complementing the existing Bole hub and positioning the country as a leading continental and global aviation gateway.

Mega-Hub Capabilities

According to Ethiopian Airlines CEO Ato Mesfin Tasew, the new facility will feature three parallel runways capable of accommodating the world’s largest aircraft, including the Airbus A380, along with a state-of-the-art passenger terminal incorporating advanced technology for a streamlined travel experience.

A dedicated cargo terminal, with a minimum handling capacity of 3 million tons of freight annually, will boost Ethiopia’s role in global logistics and perishable goods transport. The site will also host a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center, logistics parks, cold-chain storage, training facilities, and commercial spaces to support wider economic activity.

The airport’s aircraft parking will accommodate up to 270 planes, and an eventual fourth runway is planned as part of its long-term expansion.

Global Expertise for a Continental Landmark

The design and consultancy work was awarded in 2024 to an international consortium led by Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, with contributions from Zaha Hadid Architects and Sidara, a Dubai-based engineering and design firm known for work on global mega-hubs in Dubai, Riyadh, and Istanbul.

Phase 1, estimated at $6 billion, will take five years to complete, drawing on the expertise of both local and international contractors.

Catalyst for Economic Growth

Beyond its aviation role, Bishoftu International Airport will anchor the development of an “airport city” featuring residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics zones. Dedicated expressway and railway links will ensure seamless connectivity to Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines is in advanced financing talks with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other global financial partners, with funding expected to come from a mix of loans, equity investment, and public-private partnerships.

“This project will not only transform Ethiopia’s aviation capabilities but also generate thousands of jobs and stimulate significant economic activity across multiple sectors,” Tasew said.

Once operational, Bishoftu International Airport is expected to cement Ethiopia’s position as a premier African and global air transport hub, redefining the continent’s aviation landscape for decades to come.

