Museveni sacks KCCA top bosses over Kiteezi

Published on

Dorothy Kisaka, left, the disgraced KCCA Executive Director who was fired, and her Deputy Luyimbazi


President Yoweri Museveni has sacked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and two of her juniors and directed the Director of CID to thoroughly investigate them for criminal negligence.

In a press statement released by State House, Museveni fired Kisaka, her Deputy David Luyimbazi and the director of Public Health Daniel Ayine following a report of the Inspector General of Government on the recent Kiteezi scandal.

Museveni directed the Ministry of Public service to advertise the three positions.

In the meantime, he asked the Minister for Kampala to advise him on individuals who can fill their positions on a temporary basis as the substantive ones are being processed.

The move, considered by many as a rare move by the president following such a scandal, comes in the wake of the recent collapse of Kiteezi garbage landfill that killed more than 30 people and left hundreds injured.

