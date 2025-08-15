Allan Kasujja Bids Farewell to BBC Africa After 13 Years of Amplifying African Voices

Veteran media personality Allan Kasujja has announced his departure from BBC Africa, marking the end of a remarkable 13-year tenure during which he became one of the continent’s most recognisable journalistic voices.

In a heartfelt post on X, Kasujja reflected on his journey at the global broadcaster, highlighting years of “constant growth, breaking barriers, and amplifying African voices on the biggest stage.” He expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him, describing his time at the BBC as “transformative.”

Kasujja, who has been a key figure on flagship programmes such as Africa Daily and Newsday, thanked his colleagues worldwide for their support, as well as his family and friends for providing encouragement throughout his career. He admitted that there were moments he considered leaving, even as early as 2014, but chose to stay, a decision he now counts as pivotal.

“The global network I’ve built over the last 13 years will be valuable in the next chapter of this story,” Kasujja wrote. He emphasized the importance of continuing to shape Africa’s narrative, noting, “No one is coming to save us. No one cares as much as we do.”

Kasujja’s departure marks the end of an era for BBC Africa, where his reporting and interviews have consistently brought African stories to global audiences, spotlighting issues often overlooked in mainstream international coverage.

As he steps into the next phase of his career, Kasujja’s message resonates as both a reflection on his contributions and a call to action for Africans to continue telling their own stories.

His legacy at BBC Africa will be remembered for its dedication to authenticity, depth, and giving African voices the platform they deserve.

