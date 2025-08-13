Gov’t Chief Whip Obua Donates Wheelchairs to PWDs in Alebtong

In a heartfelt gesture aimed at improving the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs), the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, donated a consignment of wheelchairs to residents of Amugu Sub-county.

The event, held at Amugu Sub-county headquarters, drew dozens of community members, local leaders, and beneficiaries who gathered to witness the handover. The donation is part of Hon. Obua’s ongoing commitment to promote inclusivity and ensure that vulnerable groups in his constituency are not left behind in social and economic development.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Obua emphasised that empowering PWDs goes beyond charity, describing the wheelchairs as a bridge to opportunity.

“A society is only as strong as its ability to care for its most vulnerable members. These wheelchairs are not just tools for movement; they are an investment in dignity, opportunity, and self-reliance,” he said.

He further noted that mobility is a crucial factor in enabling PWDs to access education, health services, and economic activities. Without it, he said, many are confined to isolation, which limits their contribution to the community’s progress.

Local leaders, including the LC3 chairperson of Amugu Sub-county, commended Hon. Obua for his continued support, pointing out that the donation will have a direct and immediate impact on the lives of beneficiaries. “This is not just a gift—it is a restoration of hope,” one leader remarked.

Beneficiaries and their families expressed profound gratitude, some sharing emotional testimonies about the daily struggles they face. For many, wheelchairs mean an end to dependence on others for basic movement and the beginning of a more independent life.

The handover ceremony also served as a platform to call for greater awareness and investment in disability-friendly infrastructure, such as accessible schools, health facilities, and transport services. Hon. Obua pledged to continue advocating for policies and programs that address these needs at the national level.

Community members left the event encouraged, viewing the gesture not only as immediate relief but also as a symbol of the government’s willingness to walk alongside those who face unique challenges in their daily lives.

