Call for Supply of Cows for Eid Adhuha Program

The Nile Humanitarian Development Agency, a not-for-profit organization has done it again. As is its tradition, the NHDA distributes meat to needy persons during Eid Adhuha celebrations.

This year again, the agency is calling for bids from reputable companies for the supply of up to 1,500 cows that will be slaughtered for the purpose of enabling the needy persons from different parts of the country to enjoy the holly festival.
Please Find the call by clicking NHDA-BID NOTICE-2024(1).
NHDA-BID NOTICE-2024(1)

