Monday Akol Amazima: Terego Warms Up to Swede-based Jadribo

Every season has its own players and 2025 – the year that ushers us into the 2026 General Elections is one for political actors at different levels. In West Nile, political temperatures are beginning to rise with hopefuls for the various positions, strategically positioning themselves as they court the electorate.

In Terego East, the news of Mr. Victor Jadribo joining the Parliamentary race, has excited the population. The journalist-turned-Swedish social worker brings to Terego and West Nile a new development approach gathered through his experience as a social worker in Europe.

He is anticipated to jet into the country via Tanzania, and this is the talk of Terego now. Jadribo participated in the 2021 elections and lost to the incumbent, Mr Mario Obiga Kania. This time round, he is contesting as an independent and his agenda is to promote education and uplift the welfare of women in the area, among others. His vision is to work with everyone regardless of party affiliations so as to attract and steer development in Terego East, and West Nile, in general.

Jadribo has over ten years’ experience as a social worker in Sweden, and that has helped him link key development projects to the Government, including running a charity scheme that was raising scholastic material for students in Terego East. That is something that has endeared him to the people in Terego.

In Sweden, Jadribo is credited for mobilising Ugandans, to among others, welcome Ugandan visiting Government officials, to celebrate anniversaries say as Independence Day, Uganda Martyrs’ Day and joining other Africans in Afro-Swedish events. He is equally credited for helping newcomers in Europe to settle in, especially those who go for further studies or lare ooking for jobs.

Jadribo comes in at a time when the incumbent is facing a number of challenges. Obiga Kwania, who doubles as the Terego District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson, is facing a number of competitors within his party. His tenure as the NRM party Chairperson in the area has not helped the common NRM cadre; and therefore, his chances of retaining both the NRM District chair and carrying the NRM Parliamentary flag remain in balance.

Terego District is going to be one of the most interesting areas come 2026. Almost the 2021 actors are back in action to continue from where they stopped. Though NRM seems to have gained influence, a grounded independent with a proven record of humanitarian and charity initiatives poses a big threat to the NRM candidates.

The author is a teacher, journalist and Pan African

