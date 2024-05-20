Bid Notice: SOMA Foundation Needs 60 Head of Cattle For Eid Adhuha 2024

Soma Foundation Limited (SFL) is a nonprofit and non-governmental organization in Uganda registered with NGO board since 2018, aimed at supporting the needy and the vulnerable communities with humanitarian support and capacity strengthening through skills empowerment programs. SOMA FOUNDATION LIMITED implements donor aided programs focused on education, and social welfare.

SFL through its Annual food aid programme (Eid Adhuha Meat distribution programme) is in the process of carrying out a procurement of over 60 bulls for sacrificial and meat distribution purposes to communities as it marks the days of Eid Adhuha 2024 (Expected between 16th and 20th June 2024).

SFL invites Sealed bids from reputable registered companies. Bidding is open to all bidders and bids should be addressed to the Executive Director at our offices in Kawempe, Kampala Uganda, Plot 31a Mbogo Road.

The Deadline for receiving Bids is 5:00 PM on 3rd/June/2024.

You can Download and Share the PDF file of this call by clicking, SFL-BID-NOTICE-20241

