Gov’t supports WASH for National Development

The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabanja has asked stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector and all Ugandans to ensure that the practice of Handwashing with soap is integrated in the daily routines at homes, schools and workplaces.

This was at the Presidential Dialogue on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene held at Parliament under the theme Building Resilient Communities, Prioritising Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Financing and Investment

Representing President Yoweri Museveni, Nabanja asked all local government, Civil society leaders and development partners to champion and instill the habit of handwashing among the public.

According to Nabbanja, access to clean water sanitation and hygiene is not a matter of public health, it’s a matter of human dignity, development and equity.

Referring to COVID19 outbreak, Nabanja reminded the public how important Handwashing was then and it became a frontline tool, saving lives and protecting communities against preventable diseases.

She said that when we had the outbreak of covid19 pandemic we witnessed first hand the importance of handwashing in reducing the spread of contagious diseases across Uganda and the globe.

She noted however that access to proper sanitation remains a challenge and without adequate hygiene, preventable diseases will continue to claim lives and hinder Uganda’s progress.

“You heard the director general of health services telling us that 75% of our disease burden in this country are preventable , handwashing with soap is a fundamental act and it is one that has the power to change lives , it is a simple act that can prevent diseases such as cholera , dystery, typhoid and respiratory infections we need to get this right , sustainable approaches , if we are to win the battle against diseases,” Nabanja.

Nabanja revealed that because of the government’s interventions access to safe and clear water will increase from the current 67% coverage in the rural areas to 75% and from 73% to 80% for the Urban areas.

She further noted that the government interventions will ensure that the water coverage is improved in those districts of Butaleja, Madi Akollo, Isingiro and Mubende where the government still faces challenges.

Nabanja said that the World is facing growing challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation and population growth that are putting immense pressure on our water resources. She noted that it is estimated that by 2030 the global demand for water will exceed the supply by 40% which calls for urgent and collective action.

The premier concluded that in this action phase, as the country gears towards National Development Plan IV, the responsibility is to act decisively as leaders right from the village to the president.

She said that we must commit to strengthening our structure, investing in innovations and empowering our communities to safeguard and sustainably utilise water resources both for drinking and production

Meanwhile the Director Health Services at the Minister of Health Dr. Henry Mwebaze urged the public to stop handshaking just as it was the case during the times of the covid19 outbreak.

The different speakers from Government ministries and the civil society called for increased funding to the sector by at least 5% in the next National Budgets and the National Development plans.

Engineer Joseph Eyatu Commissioner at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Directorate of Water Resources Management recommended that the government should make it a requirement for any beneficiary of the Parish Development Model, Emyooga Funds and other relevant government programs to have complied to the WASH standards.

Eyatu further adds that for the public to fully embrace WASH principles, the electoral laws should be amended to put a requirement for candidates of the elective positions to first fulfill WASH practices at their households.

He says, this will ensure that the leaders elected to different offices right from LC one appreciates Water Sanitation and Hygiene, and they will subsequently give a good example to their electorates.

