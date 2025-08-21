ED UBOS Dr Mukiza Highlights Data Security at IGAD Regional Statistics Meeting

Dr. Chris Mukiza Presents Uganda’s Statistical Insights at IGAD 4th Session in Kenya

Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), has underscored the importance of data security and robust statistical systems during the 4th Session of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Statistics Committee held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The meeting brought together regional experts to review progress on implementing the IGAD Regional Strategy for Development Statistics and to explore ways of strengthening the IGAD Regional Statistics System for long-term sustainability.

Addressing the session, Dr. Mukiza emphasised that data loss remains a critical risk for National Statistics Offices and called for immediate measures to safeguard vital information.

“Establishing data backup and disaster recovery centres is crucial to safeguard critical information,” he said, stressing that such measures are essential to prevent disruptions and ensure continuity of statistical operations across the region.

The discussions at the meeting focused on strategic directions for statistical development, evaluating progress in implementing regional statistical strategies, and exploring mechanisms to enhance the sustainability and resilience of statistical activities.

Dr. Mukiza also highlighted the central role of high-quality, secure data in informing policy decisions and guiding effective resource allocation, noting that reliable statistics are critical for socio-economic development planning across IGAD member states.

The session concluded with a renewed commitment from all participating countries to strengthen regional cooperation, adopt best practices in data management, and ensure that statistical systems are resilient, secure, and sustainable for the future.

This meeting marks a significant step in harmonising statistical efforts within the IGAD region, reinforcing the role of robust and secure data systems in driving evidence-based decision-making and regional development.

Comments

comments