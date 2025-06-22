Climate Change
East African Crude Oil Pipeline 62% Complete, On Track for Mid-2026 Finish
The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is now 62% complete, with officials projecting the entire venture will be finalised by June 2026. This positive update comes from a joint inspection and monitoring exercise conducted by Uganda’s Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) and Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) in Uganda’s Albertine graben.
Dr. Joseph Kobusheshe, Director for Environment, Health, and Safety at the PAU, confirmed the project’s steady progress. “As of now, we are talking construction progress between 60 to 65 per cent,” Dr. Kobusheshe stated, highlighting smooth operations at key facilities, including Pump Station One in Uganda.
Significant strides have also been made at the Tilenga and Kingfisher development areas, which are crucial for the production of the eagerly anticipated “first oil.” Dr. Kobusheshe noted, “They have progressed significantly because by the end of the year, we are confident that we will have the minimum number of wells that are required for the first oil.” He added that work on developing flow lines, feeder lines, and Central Processing Facilities (CPFs) in both fields is advancing well to prepare the crude oil for processing.
Patrick Aikoa, site lead at AGI Construction, reported that work at Pump Station One, a critical component of the 1,443-kilometre pipeline, is at 58% completion. “The project is moving well, and we are confident that by next June the project will be commissioned,” Aikoa affirmed.
Logistics for the massive undertaking are also well underway. Over 1,000 kilometres of line pipes have already arrived in Uganda from China and Greece. Of these, 800 kilometres have been insulated and coated, ready for deployment to various construction sites across Uganda and Tanzania.
Gerald Maganga, Director of Petroleum at EWURA Tanzania, expressed satisfaction with the progress on the Tanzanian section of the EACOP, which is longer and receiving significant attention. “In Tanzania, the progress is higher because the Tanzania section is longer and much of the concentration is there. We are happy with what we are seeing,” Maganga said.
Yusuf Masaba, Corporate Affairs Officer at the PAU, provided an update on the drilling of oil wells at the Kingfisher and Tilenga projects. At Kingfisher, 18 out of 31 expected wells have been drilled, meeting the minimum requirement for initial oil production. Masaba also confirmed that the Kingfisher feeder pipeline has been completed and is ready to deliver oil to Pump Station One, with the Kingfisher Central Processing Facility at 65% completion.
The project is also significantly contributing to local employment. Derrick Mbabazi, National Content Manager for CCJV, the company constructing the CPF at Kingfisher Oilfield, stated that over 1,000 Ugandans have been directly employed for the EPC 3 project. “Generally, we can say since 2022 up to date, we can say about 2,000 employees who are local Ugandans have benefited from this project,” Mbabazi highlighted.
The joint delegation’s inspection included visits to Kabalega International Airport in Hoima District and the Kingfisher Oilfield in Kikuube District, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the ongoing development.