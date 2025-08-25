Health Minister Aceng Rallies Ugandans to Reject Vaccine Myths, Protect Children’s Future

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

On a bright afternoon in Kampala, the air was filled with a familiar message, yet one that carries renewed urgency. The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, addressed Ugandans with a passionate appeal: to defend the nation’s greatest public health victories against the rising tide of misinformation on vaccines.

“Fellow Ugandans, vaccines are safe. Vaccines save lives. They remain one of the most effective tools we have in public health,” she declared.

From smallpox to polio, Uganda’s history is intertwined with the transformative power of immunisation. Globally, vaccines helped eradicate smallpox, a disease that once ravaged populations, while in Uganda, polio no longer cripples children as it once did. Dr. Aceng credited this success to decades of sustained vaccination campaigns, international partnerships, and the trust of communities.

Today, Ugandan children grow up shielded from a host of deadly but preventable diseases — measles, tetanus, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and diarrheal infections among them. Yet, the Minister warned, that hard-won progress is at risk, not because of the diseases themselves, but because of dangerous myths spreading faster than ever before.

“False information and myths about vaccines are spreading quickly, especially on social media. This creates unnecessary fear and puts our children at risk of diseases we have worked so hard to defeat,” she said.

Among the most persistent claims is the falsehood linking vaccines to autism — a myth the Minister strongly dismissed. “Autism is influenced by genetic and environmental factors, not vaccination. This claim has been researched, studied, and disproven several times,” she stressed.

Health experts agree that misinformation can be as dangerous as the diseases vaccines prevent. When parents delay or refuse immunisation, entire communities become vulnerable to outbreaks. For a nation that has seen the benefits of mass vaccination campaigns, the stakes are high.

Dr. Aceng reminded Ugandans that the fight against disease is not over. “Every child in Uganda deserves protection. Every child deserves to live to their full potential. Every child deserves to be healthy. Let us guard our progress. Take your children for vaccination on time, and together, let us stand against fear and misinformation,” she urged.

The Minister’s rallying call goes beyond health — it is about safeguarding Uganda’s future. “Uganda’s future depends on the health of its children. Our future is safer and brighter with vaccines,” she concluded, her words a reminder that the fight against disease is also a fight against ignorance.

