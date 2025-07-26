Fly Gabon Expands Fleet with First Airbus A320 as President Nguema Leads Grand Reception Ceremony

In a significant stride for Gabon’s aviation sector, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Friday presided over the official reception ceremony of a newly acquired Airbus A320 by Fly Gabon, marking a milestone in the country’s efforts to modernize and revitalize its national airline.

Held at the Presidential Air Group, the ceremony featured military honors and a symbolic blessing of the aircraft, underscoring the importance the government places on restoring Gabon’s presence in regional and international aviation. Top-ranking civil and military officials attended the colorful event.

The Airbus A320, known for its operational reliability and passenger comfort, becomes the first of its kind in the Fly Gabon fleet. The airline, which was launched in November 2023 on the initiative of President Nguema — nearly two decades after the collapse of Air Gabon — has been steadily growing since it began operations with its maiden flight in August 2024 between Libreville and Port-Gentil.

Configured with 126 seats, including 16 in Business Class and 110 in Economy, the A320 will enhance existing routes and enable new regional connections, particularly to key destinations such as Johannesburg.

With this latest addition, Fly Gabon’s fleet now stands at seven aircraft, reflecting the government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, and accessible air transport system. Authorities say the expansion will improve domestic connectivity, boost tourism, and position Libreville as a central hub in Central Africa.

“This is more than just a plane — it is a symbol of Gabon’s resurgence and our dedication to meeting the needs of our people through safe and reliable air travel,” said a government spokesperson at the ceremony.

As Fly Gabon continues to chart new skies, the reception of the Airbus A320 signifies a broader national vision to integrate Gabon more closely with the continent and the world.

