Uganda’s President Museveni Rallies African Unity for Lasting Peace in Libya at AU Security Council Meeting

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has issued a strong call for African-led solutions to the crisis in Libya, as he chaired a virtual session of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council in his capacity as Chairperson for the month of July.

During the high-level virtual meeting, convened to discuss the deteriorating situation in Libya, the Ugandan President outlined a seven-point roadmap aimed at restoring stability and sovereignty to the North African nation. His remarks emphasized African agency, denounced foreign interference, and urged collective continental action.

“We demand that the ceasefire be maintained because fighting will not bring any solutions,” Museveni stated, reiterating that military confrontation only worsens Libya’s prolonged instability.

In a notable gesture, Museveni thanked President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo for his leadership as chair of the AU High-Level Committee on Libya, praising the diplomatic efforts made under his stewardship.

President Museveni’s key demands included an end to foreign meddling and the immediate withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries. “No meddling by foreign countries,” he said pointedly, “Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya.”

He further stressed that all Libyan stakeholders, regardless of political or regional affiliations, must be involved in a national dialogue process led by President Sassou Nguesso and other African facilitators. He called for inclusive elections as the most viable long-term solution: “Have elections where all Libyans participate, as it has been for all other countries.”

Perhaps the most forceful part of his address was a stern rebuke of Africa’s silence in the face of continued foreign manipulation and internal strife in Libya. “It is a shame that Africa has allowed this criminal activity to go on,” Museveni said. “We ought to get together and do something about Libya.”

A communique from the AU Peace and Security Council was issued following the meeting, summarizing key resolutions. However, Museveni’s pointed remarks set the tone for a renewed push for African ownership of the Libyan peace process — with a focus on dialogue, democracy, and sovereignty.

The President’s call is expected to intensify continental momentum for a Libya-led and Africa-driven political transition, amid growing frustration over stalled peace efforts and the persistent presence of foreign actors.

As Africa continues to face complex security challenges, Museveni’s bold stance places renewed urgency on African unity and responsibility in resolving conflicts across the continent.

Comments

comments