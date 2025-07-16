Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Laid To Rest In Daura With Full State Honors

National mourning declared as tributes pour in for a leader who shaped modern Nigeria

Nigeria bid a solemn farewell to one of its most defining political figures on Tuesday as former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his private residence in Daura, his hometown, in Katsina State. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 while receiving medical treatment in London.

The burial, conducted with full state honours, drew dignitaries from across Nigeria and West Africa. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the nation in mourning his predecessor.

Buhari’s casket, draped in the green and white of the Nigerian flag, arrived in Katsina on Tuesday afternoon and was interred at 5:50 p.m. local time following a military parade and a 21-gun salute by the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF).

President Tinubu, who had earlier declared seven days of national mourning with flags at half-mast nationwide, paid glowing tribute to the late leader during the burial rites. “He was a patriotic statesman, a disciplined leader and a defender of Nigeria’s unity,” he said. “His legacy of service and integrity will endure for generations.”

Security was tight throughout Daura as thousands of mourners, including Government officials, community leaders and everyday citizens, gathered to pay their final respects to the man many viewed as a symbol of resilience and upright leadership.

Born December 17, 1942, Buhari first rose to national prominence through his military service, becoming Nigeria’s military Head of State in 1983. Decades later, he returned to lead the country as a civilian president after winning a historic election in 2015 — the first time an opposition candidate unseated an incumbent, in Nigeria’s democratic history. He was re-elected in 2019 and peacefully handed over to Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

During his two civilian terms, Buhari’s administration pursued an ambitious agenda centred on security, anti-corruption, and economic diversification. He led a sustained fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, spearheaded efforts to recover looted public funds, and championed agricultural reform to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on oil.

While his time in office saw mixed economic outcomes and faced criticism over rising inflation and unemployment, Buhari remained steadfast in his pursuit of integrity and reform, earning admiration both at home and abroad for his personal discipline and anti-graft stance.

Tuesday’s burial was attended by current and former African leaders, regional allies, and representatives from international organisations — a reflection of Buhari’s influence beyond Nigeria’s borders.

As Daura’s evening sun dipped below the horizon and the final prayers were said, Nigeria closed a chapter on the life of a man whose legacy will continue to shape the nation’s future. From soldier to statesman, Buhari’s journey was one of unyielding service.

