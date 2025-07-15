Africa
Aid Workers Executed in Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict, Spark International Outrage
An investigation by medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) into the “execution” of three of its workers during a humanitarian mission in Ethiopia’s war-hit northern Tigray region has found evidence that the country’s army was responsible for the killings four years ago.
MSF’s report includes claims that Ethiopian troops were present at the scene of the killing of the three – a Spanish national and two Ethiopians.
“They were executed,” MSF Spain’s general director Raquel Ayora told the BBC. “They were facing their attackers [and] were shot at very close range… several times.”
The BBC has asked the Ethiopian government for a response to the allegation.