Aid Workers Executed in Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict, Spark International Outrage

MSF said it was releasing the findings of its report into the incident as the government had failed to provide a “credible account” of the deaths despite 20 face-to-face meetings over the last four years.

Thirty-five-year-old Spaniard María Hernández Matas, along with 32-year-old Yohannes Halefom Reda and 31-year-old Tedros Gebremariam, were killed on 24 June 2021 while travelling in central Tigray to assess medical needs.

“They were very professional and passionate,” Ms Ayora told the BBC.

She added that the three were fully identifiable in MSF vests and their vehicle had the charity’s flag and logos on either side when they were shot.

“So, they knew that they were killing humanitarian aid workers,” she said.

Ms Matas had been working in Tigray since before the war and “was very much loved” by people in the region, Ms Ayora said.

Her death has been particularly devastating for her mother as she was her only child, the MSF official added.

Mr Tedros was killed soon after his wife had given birth to a baby girl. His widow named the baby Maria, after her father’s killed Spanish colleague, Mr Ayora said.