Zaria Court Kigali Officially Opens, Ushering in New Era of Urban Development and Creative Economy in Africa

In a landmark moment for Africa’s urban and cultural transformation, Zaria Court Kigali — a $26 million mixed-use development — officially opened its doors, positioning itself as a model for the continent’s next-generation infrastructure. Developed by Zaria Group, the pan-African infrastructure firm co-founded by NBA Champion Masai Ujiri and Helios Sports and Entertainment Group, the ambitious project is now a reality in the heart of Rwanda’s capital.

The grand opening ceremony drew a distinguished crowd of dignitaries, investors, creatives, and international influencers. Among them were Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, sports broadcaster and WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, and Clare Akamanzi, the former CEO of the Rwanda Development Board. They joined hundreds of guests in celebrating the achievement — one that Ujiri described as “more than the opening of a building – it’s the beginning of something transformational.”

A Vision Anchored in Africa’s Urban Future

Zaria Court Kigali is purpose-built to serve Africa’s rising middle class, its vibrant creative sector, and the continent’s expanding population of young entrepreneurs. Situated within a thoughtfully designed urban campus, the development includes:

An 80-room boutique hotel

A 2,000-person event space

A modern podcast studio and creative co-working hub

Public sports amenities, including a basketball court, football pitches, and a gym

A curated mix of restaurants, retail shops, and a sports bar

Open community space, including a children’s playground

Beyond infrastructure, the project prioritises human capital development, projecting the creation of over 500 quality jobs, with special emphasis on youth and women. Speaking at the event, Rwandan President Paul Kagame hailed the project as a catalyst for broader transformation, noting, “What we cultivate here can connect with and elevate many other sectors.”

With Kigali as its flagship location, Zaria Group plans to replicate the Zaria Court model in other major urban centers across the continent. By 2030, the group aims to have five similar developments launched or under construction in Africa’s leading cities.

Andrew Feinstein, Managing Director and Partner at Zaria Group, expressed confidence in the scalability of their approach. “What we’ve accomplished here in Kigali proves that Africa’s development potential is extraordinary when you combine vision with the right investment approach.”

The development is underpinned by strategic partnerships between public and private entities, including BK Capital, Bank of Kigali, and Helios Sports and Entertainment Group. The Zaria Court campus will be operated by QA Venue Solutions, while Aleph Hospitality will manage the hotel.

Zaria Court’s launch comes at a time when global interest in Africa’s sports, entertainment, and cultural industries is surging. With purpose-built infrastructure for content creation, business incubation, and community gathering, the campus is designed to meet the needs of Africa’s dynamic creative economy.

For Masai Ujiri, Zaria Court represents more than business. “This is a place where ideas, talent, and opportunity can come together to shape the Africa we all believe in,” he said.

As the sun set on the launch event, it became clear that Zaria Court Kigali is more than just a new address on the Rwandan skyline — it’s a symbol of what’s possible when African ambition is matched by world-class execution.

