Museveni Backs Farmer-Led Takeover of Mayuge Sugar Factory to Empower Busoga Growers

In a move aimed at transforming the livelihoods of sugarcane farmers in the Busoga sub-region, President Yoweri Museveni has thrown his weight behind plans for the government to acquire Mayuge Sugar Factory and hand it over to local farmers.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with sugarcane farmers, millers, and sugar industry stakeholders at State Lodge, Mayuge, the President revealed that he had been exploring ways to fulfil his earlier pledge to build a sugar mill in the region — but a new opportunity had emerged.

“Instead of starting from scratch, we are considering purchasing the existing Mayuge Sugar Factory, whose owners—the Maheswaris and Patels Group of Companies—have expressed readiness to sell,” Museveni announced.

The shift from construction to acquisition, he said, is intended to fast-track farmer autonomy in a sector long plagued by exploitation and restricted market access.

Leaders of sugarcane farmer cooperatives across Busoga welcomed the proposal, describing it as a long-overdue breakthrough in addressing the industry’s imbalances.

Patrick Mudhungu, Chairperson of Sugarcane Farmers in Busoga, gave a green light for the government to enter formal negotiations, citing the factory’s robust infrastructure and its potential to become one of the fastest-growing mills in the country, if placed in the hands of farmers.

Faridah Nakato, who leads the region’s women sugarcane farmers, was equally optimistic:

“A farmer-owned mill like Mayuge Sugar can offer us a ready market without the usual permit bottlenecks. We’ve waited too long for a system that serves our interests.”

She noted that many farmers especially women have suffered under the weight of exploitative practices by privately owned mills, often forced to sell cane at low prices or face delayed payments.

With consensus from farmer representatives, Museveni said the government will begin the purchase process immediately, adding that the decision will help stabilize sugarcane prices and secure market certainty for farmers.

He emphasized that the sustainability of Uganda’s sugar sector depends on inclusive ownership models and collective action. A farmer-led factory, he said, is a well-calculated move that aligns with national goals for agricultural transformation.

“This isn’t just about buying a factory, it’s about shifting power to the farmers. The sugar industry must work for the people who grow the cane, not just the mill owners,” Museveni stressed.

The proposed acquisition could mark a turning point in the region’s long-running struggles with market access, pricing wars, and power imbalances between growers and millers.

President Museveni confirmed that negotiations with Mayuge Sugar will be expedited, and called on relevant government agencies to act swiftly to close the deal.

As sugarcane remains a backbone crop in Busoga, a farmer-owned mill may become a model for replication across other agricultural sectors in Uganda, potentially ushering in a new era of agro-industrial empowerment.

