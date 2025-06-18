Climate Change
Uganda Leads Regional Digital Leap in Environmental Management as Kenya Benchmarks ELMIS Success
In a significant display of East African cooperation, Uganda’s National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is currently hosting a delegation from NEMA-Kenya for a two-day benchmarking exercise focused on Uganda’s successful Environment Licensing and Management Information System (ELMIS). This strategic visit, concluding today, underscores a shared regional commitment to leveraging digital technologies for enhanced environmental governance and transparency.
The twelve-member Kenyan delegation, comprising senior officers, has been meticulously studying the successful rollout and ongoing implementation of Uganda’s web-based ELMIS. This innovative system is a critical tool for streamlining environmental licensing processes, improving compliance monitoring, enhancing data transparency, and facilitating crucial stakeholder engagement in environmental protection across Uganda. NEMA Uganda’s ELMIS has been operational since March 2024, with its ESIA and Practitioner modules already functional, significantly improving operational efficiency and moving many processes online.
The benchmarking engagement follows a formal request from NEMA-Kenya, which is in the process of developing its own Integrated Environmental Information Management System. The visit is designed to provide the Kenyan team with key insights, allow them to appreciate lessons learned from Uganda’s experience, and explore potential opportunities for future collaboration in knowledge exchange and technology transfer.
NEMA Uganda has warmly welcomed this collaborative effort, viewing it as a testament to the vital role of regional partnerships in strengthening environmental management systems across East Africa. “By sharing experiences and innovations, both Authorities aim to accelerate the development of efficient, transparent, and integrated digital platforms to support sustainable development and environmental protection,” stated a NEMA Uganda official. “NEMA Uganda remains committed to fostering innovation, transparency, and efficiency in environmental management and is proud to support sister agencies within the East African region in building strong, technology-driven environmental institutions.”
This collaborative initiative not only highlights Uganda’s leadership in digital environmental governance within the region but also signals a growing trend of East African nations collaborating to build robust, technology-driven solutions for pressing environmental challenges. The shared learning and potential for technology transfer between the two NEMA bodies are expected to contribute significantly to more effective and transparent environmental oversight, ultimately fostering sustainable development across the East African Community.