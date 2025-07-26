Economy
Top 10 copper exporting countries in Africa
Copper is now Africa’s second most valuable export after crude oil, with an estimated trade value of $35 billion in 2024. But while 52 out of 54 African countries export copper, a staggering 98% of that value comes from just 10 nations.
The remaining 42 countries together account for just 2% of Africa’s copper export value; a stark reminder that the continent’s vast mineral wealth and trade potential are not evenly shared, nor fully reflected in its broader economic reality.
At the top of Africa’s copper export list is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with a staggering $19.8 billion in copper exports, more than double the next top African exporter, Zambia, which earned $7.5 billion.
Africa’s top 10 copper exporters
Breakdown of the top 10 copper exporters in Africa and their 2024 export values according to an analysis by The Visual Capitalist
|Rank
|Country
|Export Value (USD)
|Major Export Destination
|1
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|$19.8 Billion
|China, UAE, Egypt Singapore, USA
|2
|Zambia
|$7.6 Billion
|Switzerland, China, UAE and India
|3
|Tanzania
|$2.2 Billion
|China, India, UAE and South Africa
|4
|Congo (Brazzaville)
|$1.3 Billion
|China
|5
|South Africa
|$1.1 Billion
|China, Malaysia, USA, Mozambique, UK and Singapore
|6
|Libya
|$913 Million
|Middle East and Mediterranean buyers
|7
|Egypt
|$905 Million
|North Africa and middle-east and Europe
|8
|Namibia
|$429 Million
|EU & African buyers for processed material
|9
|Morocco
|$376 Million
|Belgium, Germany and China
|10
|Nigeria
|$366 Million
|China and African buyers
The Democratic Republic of Congo tops the list with $19.8 billion in copper exports, primarily destined for China, the UAE, Egypt, Singapore, and the USA—reflecting its dominant position in global copper supply.
Zambia, with $7.6 billion in exports, mainly supplies Switzerland, China, UAE, and India, continuing its historic reliance on copper as a major economic driver.
Tanzania ($2.2 billion), Congo-Brazzaville ($1.3 billion), and South Africa ($1.1 billion) follow, with China serving as a key export destination for all, underscoring its heavy demand for African copper to fuel its manufacturing and energy sectors.
Globally, Africa accounts for 15.3% of the world’s copper exports, trailing behind Asia (31.6%) and Europe (31.4%).
While the continent is rich in raw materials, experts warn that Africa continues to miss out on the broader economic benefits. Refining, innovation, and value-added production remain largely limited across the continent.
The majority of copper refining takes place outside Africa, often controlled by foreign entities. As a result, African nations export raw materials but capture only a fraction of the potential economic value.
Without local control over production, processing, and manufacturing, the continent forfeits opportunities for industrial growth, job creation, and wealth generation.
As demand for copper rises globally, especially for electric vehicles and clean energy, African economies must decide whether they will remain raw material suppliers or move up the value chain.