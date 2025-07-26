Top 10 copper exporting countries in Africa

Breakdown of the top 10 copper exporters in Africa and their 2024 export values according to an analysis by The Visual Capitalist

Rank Country Export Value (USD) Major Export Destination 1 Democratic Republic of Congo $19.8 Billion China, UAE, Egypt Singapore, USA 2 Zambia $7.6 Billion Switzerland, China, UAE and India 3 Tanzania $2.2 Billion China, India, UAE and South Africa 4 Congo (Brazzaville) $1.3 Billion China 5 South Africa $1.1 Billion China, Malaysia, USA, Mozambique, UK and Singapore 6 Libya $913 Million Middle East and Mediterranean buyers 7 Egypt $905 Million North Africa and middle-east and Europe 8 Namibia $429 Million EU & African buyers for processed material 9 Morocco $376 Million Belgium, Germany and China 10 Nigeria $366 Million China and African buyers

The Democratic Republic of Congo tops the list with $19.8 billion in copper exports, primarily destined for China, the UAE, Egypt, Singapore, and the USA—reflecting its dominant position in global copper supply.

Zambia, with $7.6 billion in exports, mainly supplies Switzerland, China, UAE, and India, continuing its historic reliance on copper as a major economic driver.

Tanzania ($2.2 billion), Congo-Brazzaville ($1.3 billion), and South Africa ($1.1 billion) follow, with China serving as a key export destination for all, underscoring its heavy demand for African copper to fuel its manufacturing and energy sectors.

Globally, Africa accounts for 15.3% of the world’s copper exports, trailing behind Asia (31.6%) and Europe (31.4%).

While the continent is rich in raw materials, experts warn that Africa continues to miss out on the broader economic benefits. Refining, innovation, and value-added production remain largely limited across the continent.

The majority of copper refining takes place outside Africa, often controlled by foreign entities. As a result, African nations export raw materials but capture only a fraction of the potential economic value.

Without local control over production, processing, and manufacturing, the continent forfeits opportunities for industrial growth, job creation, and wealth generation.