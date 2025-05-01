TikToker Kempaka Remanded Over Derogatory Remarks Against Buganda Kingdom

Geoffrey Mugisha, 25, a businessman also known as Kempaka, has been formally charged with hate speech and remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison following the circulation of a video in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks about the Buganda Kingdom, its monarch Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and the Baganda people.

Mugisha, who identifies as being of Munyankole descent and resides in Munyonyo, Wakiso District, appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court today. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi read out the charges against him, citing violations under Section 26A(1)(a) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, Cap 96.

In court, Mugisha admitted to making the statements in the widely shared video. However, he claimed his actions were a reaction to provocation from an online commenter who allegedly told him that Banyarwanda individuals should “return to their motherland.”

“It’s true I made the statements, but they were not hate speech. I was responding emotionally to an insult,” Mugisha told the court. He went on to offer an apology to the court, the people of Buganda, His Majesty the Kabaka, President Yoweri Museveni, and anyone else affected by his remarks.

Despite his apology, the prosecution, led by Mr. Ivan Kyazze, entered a plea of not guilty on Mugisha’s behalf. Mr. Kyazze argued that Mugisha’s denial of any intent to incite hatred prevented an outright guilty plea.

Magistrate Kayizzi then addressed the issue of bail, as the charge is bailable under Ugandan law. Several individuals appeared in court as potential sureties for Mugisha. However, they reportedly lacked the necessary identification documents, including national identity cards and local council recommendation letters.

“You are hereby remanded until May 19. Let the sureties return with all necessary documents, including the suspect’s passport,” Magistrate Kayizzi ruled.

According to the prosecution’s case, Mugisha allegedly used his TikTok account, @kampak2, in April 2025 to record and disseminate a video from various locations within Kampala and Wakiso. The prosecution contends that this video contained statements that were offensive and derogatory towards the Baganda ethnic group.

Specific statements attributed to Mugisha in the video include: “You Baganda are failures… None of you is wise… Even the person you call the Kabaka is not the Kabaka… President Museveni is the real Kabaka… We shall turn Baganda into Banyarwanda… Buganda is ours… Long live Your Highness Kaguta Museveni.”

Prosecutors firmly maintain that the content of the video surpasses the legal threshold for hate speech as defined under Uganda’s computer misuse legislation. The case is now adjourned until May 19, pending the presentation of suitable sureties for Mugisha’s potential bail. This incident has sparked considerable discussion online and within the Buganda Kingdom, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding ethnic relations and online communication in Uganda.