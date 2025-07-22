Judiciary to Hold Special Supreme Court Session Honouring the Late Justice Prof. George Kanyeihamba

The Judiciary of Uganda has announced a special Supreme Court session to honour the late Hon. Justice Professor George Wilson Kanyeihamba (Retired), one of Uganda’s most influential legal minds and statesmen. The session will take place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

Justice Kanyeihamba, who passed away last week, leaves behind a monumental legacy spanning academia, constitutional development, and judicial service both in Uganda and internationally. He served as a Justice of the Supreme Court, a constitutional adviser to the President, and a Minister of Justice and Attorney General. His contributions to the rule of law and human rights in Uganda earned him global recognition, including from the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

Born in 1939 in Kasaka, Gomba District, Justice Kanyeihamba rose from humble beginnings to become a towering figure in East African jurisprudence. He was among the framers of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution and was known for his firm stance on judicial independence and constitutionalism. He authored several legal books, notably “Constitutional and Political History of Uganda: From 1894 to Present”, and lectured law at Makerere University, where he inspired a generation of legal professionals.

Justice Kanyeihamba was also a strong voice on the bench, known for his dissenting judgments in cases involving constitutional interpretation and the separation of powers. Most notably, in the 2006 presidential election petition, he was one of the justices who ruled that the election had not been conducted in full compliance with the Constitution.

The Judiciary described the late Justice as “a fearless guardian of the Constitution” and a “man of immense integrity whose intellect, voice, and courage shaped Uganda’s legal landscape.”

The special Supreme Court session is expected to be attended by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, members of the judiciary, the legal fraternity, government officials, and dignitaries from across the region.

Members of the public and the legal community have been invited to pay their respects at the Judiciary Headquarters, Kampala. The event will also be livestreamed on the Judiciary’s digital platforms.

Comments

comments