Gov’t and Chinese Contractor agree on how to fix Isimba Dam Spillway

China International Water and Electric Corporation and the Uganda government have agreed on new terms and conditions of rectifying defects in the new 183MegaWatt Isimba Hydropower dam.

This after the Artelia and Kkatt consults, (the government supervising engineer) identified over 500 defects in the Spillway which threatens the dam.

The revelations came during a visit by MPs on the natural resources and environment committee of Parliament to the dam.

The MPs were told that the Ministry of Energy, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited, and the Contractor agreed on different steps of repairing the spillway with the work expected to be completed within a period of one year.

Herbert Ariko, the chairperson of the Parliamentary committee on Natural Resources that has been at the centre of evaluation of the Dam’s operational status and maintenance initiatives, says the concerned parties have agreed upon on an action plan to fix the defects and ensure there is a new insurance cover to address any risks.

MP Ariko said the Spillway will undergo simulated Physical Model Tests (PMT) in China which will guide on how to correct the defects.

“The PMT is a critical step in identifying the cause of the defects and ensuring that we adopt the right solutions. The results of the 1:20 scale model test will inform us about the root cause of the spillway defects, while the 1:40 model test will determine whether the dam requires an additional spillway to meet discharge capacity requirements,” he said

According to the agreement, the exercise must be completed by 30 March 2025 to be followed by technical recommendations which will guide the repair process.

In addition to the PMT, a technical team has been tasked with assessing the measures required to create dry conditions for effective inspection and repairs.

“This is a matter of national interest; we expect all parties to strictly adhere to the agreed timelines so that we can resolve these defects once and for all,” Ariko added.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the Contractor, Uganda Electricity Generation Company limited, the Insurance Regulatory Authority and the Owners Engineers will be meeting to discuss modalities of providing for a separate insurance cover for the Spillway Works and a maintenance cover.

Addressing journalists at Parliament the vice President China International Water and Electric Corporation Prof Wanga Yongtian noted that as contracted they are ready to urgently embark on rehabilitation.

The State Minister for Energy Okaasai Opolot assured Ugandans that with this agreed action plan the Isimba HydroPower dam will be completed within a period of year to address the growing demand for electricity, adding that the major costs for the repairs approximately 150 million dollars will be mobilised by the contractors.

According to Okaasai Opolot costs could go down or up depending on what is on the ground.

These costs are to cover the Spillway, a comprehensive plan to complete the work and owing to insurance and implementation of the work plan.

