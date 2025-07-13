TotalEnergies Awards 100 Full Scholarships to Nursing and Midwifery Students in Albertine Graben Districts

In a landmark gesture toward improving healthcare and empowering vulnerable communities, TotalEnergies E&P Uganda has awarded 100 full scholarships to students pursuing nursing and midwifery at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Lacor, Gulu.

The scholarship recipients hail from six districts within the Albertine Graben—Hoima, Kikuube, Pakwach, Masindi, Buliisa, and Nwoya—areas directly impacted by oil and gas activities.

According to company officials, the initiative is part of TotalEnergies’ broader commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and was launched as a one-time program to mark the centenary celebrations of the multinational energy company. The selection process emphasised academic merit, vulnerability, and residency in oil-affected regions.

“We designed this scholarship to support Uganda’s health sector and create long-term impact for families living near our operational areas,” said Martin Opio, Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility at TotalEnergies E&P Uganda. “Priority was given to high-performing students from financially challenged households who passed national and pre-entry examinations.”

While 15 top-performing students were selected from Hoima, Kikuube, Pakwach, and Masindi, the districts of Buliisa and Nwoya received 20 slots each due to their close proximity to oil projects and higher exposure to the social and environmental effects of petroleum operations.

Among the beneficiaries is Hope, a student from Fualwonga Parish in Pakwach, whose academic excellence came despite major family challenges. Her father, Gilbert Ochan, shared an emotional account: “Hope has always been brilliant, but our family has been through so much. Her mother suffers from mental illness and has spent long periods hospitalised at Butabika. This scholarship is a miracle for us.”

Another recipient, Brian Ocungirwoth, also from Pakwach, lost his father while still in primary six and has relied on well-wishers and his mother—a charcoal vendor in the local market—to stay in school. “I never imagined I’d get such an opportunity. Now, I can focus on building a future where I can also give back,” he said.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Pennina Aheebwa, Director of Economic and National Content Monitoring at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), encouraged local communities to seize every opportunity extended through Uganda’s oil and gas sector.

“Whether in health, agriculture, tourism, or transport, these investments by TotalEnergies and its partners are meant to uplift lives. Let’s embrace them wholeheartedly,” she urged.

This scholarship program signals a deeper investment by TotalEnergies in human capital development, aligning with Uganda’s broader objectives to strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve service delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.

As the country navigates its journey into oil production, initiatives like these highlight how the sector can drive inclusive development beyond extractives, reaching homes, schools, and hospitals.

Comments

comments