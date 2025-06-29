Online Gender-Based Violence Limits Global Economic Growth, Research Reveals.

More in Opinions
DRC and Rwanda; Peace In Theory
On June 18, representatives from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo initialed a peace agreement set for...
Isreal-Iran War: Should We Learn To Stop Worrying And Love The Bunker Buster Bomb?
There has been much commentary about the U.S. airstrike last weekend against three key nuclear sites...
Progress Has Stalled in Closing the Mobile Internet Gender Gap; Why Does it Matter, and What Can We Do?
In today’s increasingly connected world, mobile phones and mobile internet can transform lives by providing connectivity,...
Israel-Iran-USA: Nuclear Bomb (Sabre) Rattling
From the Outside Looking For all of June 2025, Israel and Iran have been exchanging missile...
Dr. Francis Mwesigye: Building industry resilience in emerging markets through development finance
As much as the increasingly interconnectedness of the global economy presents valuable opportunities, it also exposes...
June 29, 2025 (4 hours ago)
Progress Has Stalled in Closing the Mobile Internet Gender Gap; Why Does it Matter, and What Can We Do?
June 29, 2025 (4 hours ago)
Israel-Iran-USA: Nuclear Bomb (Sabre) Rattling
June 28, 2025
Amos Wekesa: Understanding Gorilla Tourism in Uganda
June 25, 2025