Morrison Rwakakamba: Why I am a Musevenist

There is a growing tradition of Musevenists. I have studied President Museveni for over 20 years, his books and essays remain optimal sources. At some point(s) I have disagreed with some of his measures.

Disagreement(s) over measures/opinion is okay and President @KagutaMuseveni understands that. But, what about the foundational principles regarding what is in best interests of Uganda? I have TRUSTED President Museveni completely when it comes to principles and ideological clarity.

At the core, President Museveni works for project Uganda. The execution journey is imperfect, but Museveni is deeply fair, just and pursues strategic patience to handling of poeple and citizenry issues. The blackmail and irrational contestation in public sector, politics, traditional systems and the polity of Uganda is at rage level. A non level headed and non patient leader would make Idi Amin mistakes. Museveni doesn’t.

Museveni also gives a chance to people to reform — “forgive them, for they don’t know what they are doing”! He sometimes calls them “mistake makers”. He was ahead of his time and he retains a deep understanding of people he is leading. He has to meet them where they’are to adaptively lead them. He doesn’t blieve in killing of opponents because it doesn’t solve a problem but rather creates a cycle of revenge killings and societal pain and decay. President Museveni is a pound for pound — a punch for punch in the ideas space. He likes the ideas challenge. Challenge the position of your opponents with stronger arguments in search for common ground. That is the modus -operandi.

Whether it’s in the hall of mirrors, Kasokoso, the ghettos, city center or global capitals, M7 seeks understanding and solutions. Uganda is stable now, because most people know the soul of President Museveni.

Ofcourse, Mandela and Nyerere tought us that we have to subject ourselves to an organisation (they did it with @MYANC |ANC/ CCM) — let’s do it with NRM (@NRMOnline). And because NRM is not a mortal, it will guarantee guided and ideological progress beyond President Museveni. What Ugandans (NRM and other formations) should be looking for is — those seeking to lead us, do they blieve in contestation of ideas — or they are seeking power and glory? I sadly see a lot of this in NRM Parliamentary contests. Has it become a Parliamet for Salary and emoluments game? What if Haggi Musa Kigongo’s proposal for 2 million a month for MPs is adopted? President Museveni sees all this and he is creating a treatment system that will cure the foregoing while not compromising Uganda’s stability.

Project Uganda is now at $50 billion from shackles of peasantry and subsistence operations! The target is $500 billion in 2040. And Museveni’s correct ideology which supports private enterprise as a stimulator of imagination and innovation — and the Quantum Technology falls in Museveni’s long term view. With constraints, he is investing in enablers like electricity etc. President Museveni has set us up — and put us at the sharp edge of falling into prosperity. Museveni knows the intelligence services Uganda needs is the kind of intel agency that puts more resources not in just Surveillence — but rather science, research and technology to productively govern land, sea, space and the unknown. Now Museveni has to invest in this.

I witnessed President Museveni push for national and Pan African security as opposed to provincialism, he has pushed for refinery as opposed to total crude oil exports. I saw him banning export of raw minerals. I saw him fighting for free trade in Africa and beyond. I have seen him fight for industrialisation and technological advancements. I AM A MUSEVENIST and loyal to my organisation — THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT.

