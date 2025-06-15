Tech and Communication
Uganda Set for Tech Boom as TCL Launches 2025 Flagship, Boosting Local Production
Uganda’s ambition to become East Africa’s premier investment destination took a significant leap forward on Saturday, as global electronics giant TCL unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Flagship TV and Audio Line-Up at a glittering event at the Kampala Serena.
The launch, graced by the Minister of Investment, Hon. Evelyn Anite, underscored a pivotal moment for both foreign investment and the “Made in Uganda” initiative.
The unveiling showcased TCL’s cutting-edge innovations, led by the monumental 115-inch X955 QD-Mini LED TV, alongside the C7K & C6K QD-Mini LED TV, V6C, and T6C TV series, and the powerful Q Series soundbars. This impressive array of products signals TCL’s commitment to redefining home entertainment for Ugandan consumers.
Speaking at the event, Minister Anite showed enthusiasm, declaring, “Uganda is becoming the number one investment destination for everyone to invest in. We are no longer a dumping place; we are on a steady progress now.” She lauded TCL’s decision to choose Uganda as its hub for expansion into the 300 million-strong East African market, emphasizing the government’s unwavering support for such ventures.
The Minister highlighted the critical role of industrial parks in this transformation, proudly pointing to the Mbale Industrial Park, her “brainchild,” as a testament to Uganda’s growing manufacturing capabilities. “Because of Mbale Industrial Park, we are now seeing manufacturing of products, like televisions, like the TCL products, the refrigerators, like the washing machine, the dryers. So it is a very big transformation, or transition from poverty to wealth.” She noted that the park, alongside Namanve Valley Industrial Park, now houses 54 factories, employing 6,000 Ugandans.
“I want to congratulate you upon this wonderful initiative of having a global brand launched in Uganda and made in Uganda by Ugandans for Uganda,” Anite added, her voice resonating with pride. She stressed that Uganda is “poised for greater things,” contingent on maintaining peace, fighting corruption, and promoting a positive image of the nation. She further urged distributors to champion “Made in Uganda” products, countering lingering misconceptions. “I want to tell you, Made in Uganda products are quality, not so pricey, at the right price, and durable.”
Alvin Wang, Regional Director, TCL East & Africa, articulated the company’s vision for the Ugandan market. “With this powerful line-up, we are redefining the Television and home entertainment experience for Ugandan consumers,” he stated. He elaborated on the technological prowess of the 115-inch X955, highlighting its over 2000 local dimming zones, CrystalGlow HVA Panel, 3,000 nits peak brightness, TCL All-Domain Halo Control technology, and built-in ONKYO 4.2.2 sound system, all designed to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.
Mr. Wang explained TCL’s strategic decision to intensify its presence in Uganda, citing the conducive market environment fostered by the Ugandan government. “We have achieved good results in the past year, we have decided to hold this product launch in Uganda. The first reason for hosting this launch event is to thank the Ugandan government and consumers for their support, and the second reason is to tell consumers that TCL will continue to bring good products and services to the people of Uganda.”
He emphasized TCL’s broader ambition to succeed across the African continent, stating, “In the coming year, TCL appliances will become the favorite and most reliable brand for Ugandan spenders… We believe that we are fast becoming the preferred appliance brand for consumers in Uganda and more African countries and regions.” He cited TCL’s success in Kenya, where it has become a leading local home appliance brand, as an indicator of their potential in the region.
The TCL C6K TV Series, featuring QD-Mini LED technology with over 500 dimming zones and an ultra-slim design, was also prominently featured, promising outstanding and realistic images coupled with immersive ONKYO 2.1 audio. Complementing the visual feast were the Q Series Soundbars, including the Q85H PRO with 7.1.4 Physical surround channel and the Q75H with 5.1.2ch, engineered to deliver rich, multidimensional sound for an elevated home theatre experience.
The launch of TCL’s 2025 line-up in Uganda is not just about new electronics; it’s a powerful symbol of Uganda’s growing appeal as an investment destination and a testament to the success of its efforts to foster local manufacturing and create wealth for its citizens. As TCL embarks on this new chapter in Uganda, it signals a bright future for both the consumer electronics market and the nation’s economic trajectory.