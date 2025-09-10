Nepal Deploys Military Amid Deadly Protests and Government Collapse

On Wednesday, soldiers in Nepal’s capital enforced a stay at home order after the military was deployed overnight to stop two days of violent protests that led to the government’s downfall, with demonstrators setting buildings ablaze including the Parliament.

Protester representatives met with military officials at army headquarters in Kathmandu to discuss potential interim leadership. Some participants advocated for Sushila Karki, a widely respected former chief justice.

The unrest began Monday when a brief government-imposed social media ban triggered mass protests involving thousands. Police responded with gunfire, and the situation intensified on Tuesday as demonstrators targeted government facilities. According to the Health Ministry, the clashes have resulted in 25 deaths and 633 injuries as of Wednesday.

The turmoil led to Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s resignation on Tuesday. Although ceremonial President Ram Chandra Poudel requested that Oli stay on temporarily to oversee a transitional government, the former prime minister fled his official residence and his location remains unknown.

Rehan Raj Dangal, speaking on behalf of the protesters, said the group suggested to military leaders that Karki be appointed to lead an interim administration. Karki, the only woman to have held the position of chief justice on Nepal’s Supreme Court, earned significant public support during her tenure in 2016 and 2017.

