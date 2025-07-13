Is William Ruto the most disliked president in Kenya’s history?

Analysts describe the current wave of public anger toward President Ruto, which has seen more than 100 people killed over the past year, as “unprecedented”, uniting Kenyans across ethnic, religious, and class divisions.

On Wednesday, Ruto posed: “All this chaos, why wasn’t it directed at [former presidents] Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta…Why the contempt and arrogance?”

Seemingly frustrated by the intensity of the backlash, he on Wednesday asked why such public outrage was never directed at his predecessors, including Daniel arap Moi, who ruled with an iron fist for over two decades marked by political repression and human rights abuses, and others who departed under clouds of controversy.

Kenya’s William Ruto rode into office on a wave of enthusiasm among ordinary people who hoped he would live up to his promises to improve their lives. Instead, he is facing unrelenting criticism – seen as unmatched in the country’s history.

Protests against his administration began barely a year after he came into power. Three years in, many aggrieved Kenyans now want him gone – amid unrelenting protests with rallying calls of “Ruto must go” and “Ruto Wantam” (Ruto for one term).

When Ruto was vying for the presidency, he portrayed himself as a common man who came from a childhood marked by poverty and resilience. He appealed to the ordinary folk as a person they could draw inspiration from, having risen from a chicken seller to president.

Contrast that to earlier this year, when a newspaper splashed a headline asking whether Ruto was “Kenya’s most hated president”, a sentiment that has often echoed across social media platforms and public discourse.

It marks an extraordinary change in Kenyan politics, often shaped by ethnic allegiances and class divisions. Just as Ruto was seen as transcending those barriers to clinch the presidency, the same dynamics now appear to be working against him.

This week the phrase “We are all Kikuyus,” trended on social media as young people rejected attempts to reintroduce the ethnic divisions that have long plagued Kenyan politics. A counter narrative of “We are all Kenyans” emerged but failed to gain similar traction – with some seeing it as an attempt to dilute the expression of solidarity in the first message.

The Kikuyu, Kenya’s largest ethnic group from the Mt Kenya region, overwhelmingly backed Ruto in the 2022 elections, together with Rigathi Gachagua, who hails from the region, as his deputy.

But Gachagua’s hounding from office last year through a dramatic impeachment process, which he described as a betrayal, sparked discontent in the region. In the aftermath, some politicians allied to Ruto have accused Kikuyu elites of fuelling opposition against the president.

Political analyst Mark Bichachi says the opposition to the president is not ethnically driven, but is happening across diverse communities in urban and rural areas.

He terms the “public outcry against a president and a regime” both “unprecedented” and “historical”, even surpassing the political upheavals of the 1980s and 1990s when Moi led a one-party state.

The period was marked by brutal crackdowns and a bloody fight for multiparty democracy, but Mr Bichachi tells the BBC that this did not generate the kind of pressure now bearing down on Ruto, adding that the tensions then were linked to the Cold War and were felt across the continent.

But academic Dr Njoki Wamai says the criticism levelled at the president is nothing unusual, but part of a political tradition during moments of crisis. “All presidents, when they’ve gone against the constitution, against the will of the Kenyan people, have always faced a lot of criticism,” she tells the BBC. She points to past leaders such as the founding president Jomo Kenyatta and his successor Moi, who both faced an intense backlash and loss of public trust during critical moments, including after the assassination of key political leaders and the coup attempt against Moi in 1982.