Uganda Mourns Trailblazing Politician Rhoda Kalema, the ‘Mother of Parliament’, Dies at 96

Uganda is mourning the passing of one of its most iconic political figures, Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, affectionately remembered as the “Mother of Parliament,” who has died at the age of 96.

Kalema, a revered pioneer in Ugandan politics and an unwavering advocate for women’s rights, passed away having lived through—and shaped—some of the most defining moments in the country’s history. Born in May 1929 into the distinguished Nsibirwa family, she was the daughter of Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the then Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of the Kingdom of Buganda, who was assassinated in 1945. His legacy of advocacy for education—particularly his role in elevating Makerere College into a university—left a lasting influence on Rhoda’s future path.

In 1961, Rhoda Kalema broke new ground by joining the Uganda People’s Congress, rising through the ranks to serve as junior minister of Culture and Community Development. Her political journey, however, was anything but smooth. Following the tragic death of her husband in 1972, she stepped back from public service, only to make a powerful return during Uganda’s transitional period in 1979, when she became a member of the National Consultative Council.

Renowned for her resilience and integrity, Kalema endured multiple arrests due to her outspoken political stance during times of repression. But she remained undeterred, championing causes that lifted up women, promoted good governance, and pushed for national reconciliation.

In 1996, the Forum for Women in Democracy honored her as a transformative leader—a fitting tribute for a woman whose courage blazed a trail for generations of female leaders in Uganda and beyond.

Her 2014 autobiography, “My Life is But a Weaving,” captures the essence of a life lived with deep purpose, grace, and service to nation.

Leaders, activists, and citizens across the country are paying tribute to her enduring legacy. In a statement, a family representative said, “She was not just our mother and grandmother, but a national treasure who gave her all to her people and country. Her story is one of courage, wisdom, and a deep love for Uganda.”

Rhoda Kalema is survived by her children, grandchildren, and a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

