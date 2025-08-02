UPDF Evicts Nearly 20,000 Cattle from Northern Uganda in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Grazing

In a major step to enforce President Yoweri Museveni’s Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), under Operation Harmony, have evicted over 19,826 heads of cattle from northern Uganda in just five weeks, targeting illegal nomadic grazing that has long fueled land conflicts and community tensions.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Felix Busizoori, commander of the UPDF 4th Infantry Division, confirmed that the military operation—launched on June 25—has been largely successful despite logistical hurdles and political interference.

“We have cleared these cattle from key districts under our command—Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya, and Omoro,” said Busizoori. “But the task remains enormous, especially with the current rains making roads impassable and limited trucks to ferry the animals.”

The broader operation also spans additional districts under the 5th Division, including Kitgum, Lamwo, Apac, and Pader, where separate UPDF units are executing similar evictions.

Of the nearly 20,000 cattle removed, a significant 5,390 were driven across the border into South Sudan, believed to belong to herders from as far as Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

Locally dubbed the “Domboros,” these nomadic herders are notorious for their massive herds, lack of cooperation with local authorities, and alleged involvement in criminal activity. Many had initially settled in South Sudan’s expansive lands but fled into Koboko and Yumbe districts amid ongoing conflict there.

“These are not just ordinary herders,” said Emmy Mitala, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Koboko and West Nile regional RDC whip. “The Domboros have intimidated locals, grazed through farmlands, and disregarded community norms. They must go.”

Maj. Gen. Busizoori revealed that the UPDF faced numerous setbacks during the operation, including claims of court protection by landowners, interference by politicians, and the temporary suspension of operations during local NRM primaries.

He added that the vast, roadless terrain forced troops to walk some herds up to 25 kilometers to designated holding areas. Limited availability of trucks has further hampered speed and efficiency.

President Museveni’s Executive Order, first issued in May 2023 and reaffirmed in June 2025, explicitly bans unauthorized nomadic grazing in northern Uganda, citing its role in escalating land disputes, destroying crops, and straining peaceful coexistence.

The government estimates that over 200,000 heads of cattle belonging to migrant herders are currently in the region.

The eviction operation, jointly executed by the UPDF and Uganda Police Force, is part of a broader national strategy to restore order, safeguard local livelihoods, and reclaim community land from unauthorized usage.

Despite the tough terrain and social resistance, the UPDF says the operation will continue with increased coordination, including further engagements with local leaders and logistical support from central authorities.

As Operation Harmony pushes forward, northern Uganda stands at a turning point in resolving long-standing pastoral conflicts. The UPDF has vowed to carry out the presidential directive with full force, while also appealing for community cooperation. “This is not a war against herders,” said Busizoori. “It’s a necessary move to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, restore order, and ensure sustainable use of land.”

With more cattle still on the ground and complex regional dynamics at play, the success of Operation Harmony will depend not only on military strength but also on careful coordination between security forces, local leaders, and the justice system.

Comments

comments