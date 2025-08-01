UPDF Bids Farewell to Over 600 Retirees in Nationwide Ceremonies

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially retired more than 600 junior officers and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) in a series of vibrant ceremonies held across its various divisions and services.

At the central ceremony in Bombo, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, Deputy Commander Land Force, paid tribute to the retirees for their unwavering dedication to Uganda’s security and their contributions to peacekeeping operations abroad. “It is now with great honour that the army retires you honourably,” said Maj Gen Takirwa. “Go and use the skills you’ve gained in the army to serve the nation in other capacities. It is a pleasure to send you off with pride, not through desertion but with dignity.”

He urged the retirees to manage their retirement benefits prudently, warning against gambling and fraudulent investments. Instead, he encouraged participation in government programmes such as Operation Wealth Creation and veterans’ SACCOs to sustain their livelihoods. “This is the time to strengthen family ties and focus on your health,” he added. “Don’t start new families; instead, nurture and support the ones you already have. Your spouses have stood by you throughout your years of service.”

In Gulu, Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, Commander of the 4 Infantry Division, echoed similar sentiments, advising the retirees to preserve the discipline they upheld in service and manage their finances responsibly. He also commended Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his role in combating corruption and enhancing soldier welfare.

Speaking in Masaka, Maj Gen Sande Deus, Commander of the Armoured Division, praised the retirees for their sacrifice and values. “You have served with resilience, patience, courage, honesty, and integrity,” he said.

At the 1 Infantry Division in Kakiri, Wakiso District, Maj Gen Steven Mugerwa called on retirees to invest wisely and actively engage in government development initiatives to ensure long-term financial security.

In Moroto, Maj Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma of the 3 Infantry Division applauded the NCOs for their role in maintaining national stability and urged them to avoid political agitation during the coming election period.

In Nakasongola at the Motorized Infantry Division, the Commander, Maj Gen Charles Byanyima, encouraged retired soldiers to abide by the spirit of UPDF, for all they have is because of this institution

Meanwhile, in the Mountain Division, Col Saulo Nabimanya of the 222 Brigade, speaking on behalf of the Division Commander, encouraged the retirees to become pillars in their communities and continue inspiring the next generation.

Across all ceremonies, the message remained clear, gratitude for their service, a call for financial prudence, and a reminder that even in retirement, their duty to nation-building endures.

Source UPDF

