Liberian president killed in coup gets state funeral after 45 years

Liberia’s former President William Tolbert is having a symbolic reburial, 45 years after he was murdered during a coup and his body believed to be dumped in a mass grave. Ten days after the president’s killing, following trials by a kangaroo court, 13 of his cabinet were stripped, tied to stakes and then executed by a firing squad on a beach next to an army barracks in the capital, Monrovia. None of the 14 corpses has been found but each man is due to get a state funeral at a ceremony attended by President Joseph Boakai and other dignitaries. The event is seen as an act of reconciliation and part of a process of the country coming to terms with its violent recent past. “This is not just a burial; it is a moment of national reflection, a time to reconcile with our history, to heal from our wounds, and to remember with respect and purpose,” Boakai said at Doe’s funeral. For the families of those executed in 1980, Tuesday’s ceremony is both an act of remembrance and a way of bringing some respect to those who died. “It has been 45 years and the pain is still fresh,” prominent lawyer Yvette Chesson-Gibson, daughter of executed Justice Minister Joseph Chesson, told the BBC. She emphasised that Tuesday’s reburials will be the start of a long-term process. “This is not just a ceremony, it is the beginning of a closure. Reconciliation is not an event,” she said. “There are many facets to healing, but for us primarily this is just one of the many ways we continue to pay homage to deserving Liberian fallen heroes,” Bindu Dennis, the daughter of Tolbert’s Foreign Minister Charles Cecil Dennis, said. “Our fathers were simply murdered in one of the world’s most despicable and inhumane public acts of brutality, violence and cruelty born out of an ugly spirit of greed for political power.