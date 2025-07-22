Senegal Unveils Final 25-Man Squad Ahead of CHAN 2024 Title Defense

Reigning African Nations Championship (CHAN) champions Senegal have officially named their final 25-man squad ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament, as they gear up to defend their title in East Africa.

Head coach Souleymane Diallo unveiled the squad on Monday, signaling the start of the Lions of Teranga’s campaign to retain the prestigious crown they clinched in Algeria two years ago. Senegal triumphed in a dramatic final against the hosts in 2022, cementing their place as a continental powerhouse in home-based football.

“This group of players has shown tremendous commitment and hunger throughout our preparations,” said Coach Diallo. “We are heading into this tournament not as favorites, but as fighters ready to defend our legacy with humility and hard work.”

Senegal has been drawn into a competitive Group D alongside Congo, Sudan, and arch-rivals Nigeria. All matches in the group promise to deliver high-stakes drama, with the Lions of Teranga eager to assert their dominance once again.

CHAN 2024 is set to run from August 2nd to 30th, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. The three East African nations are jointly organizing the tournament for the first time, with matches set to be played across Nairobi, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam.

The African Nations Championship is a biennial tournament reserved for players plying their trade in domestic leagues, offering a platform for emerging local talents to shine on the continental stage.

Senegal’s final squad selection marks the beginning of the countdown to what promises to be one of the most competitive CHAN tournaments yet.

Here is the squad

Comments

comments