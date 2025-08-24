PSST Ggoobi Commissions Catfish Processing Factory, Boosting Uganda’s Aquaculture Industry

Uganda’s aquaculture industry received a major boost on Saturday as the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Ramathan Ggoobi, commissioned Masheda Foods Ltd Processing Factory, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to adding value to catfish.

Speaking at the commissioning, Ggoobi applauded the management of Masheda Foods Ltd for their commitment to driving growth in aquaculture and contributing to Uganda’s broader socio-economic transformation agenda. He noted that the factory not only supports export competitiveness but also creates much-needed jobs for Ugandans.

“This factory represents exactly the kind of value addition and industrial growth our economy needs. By turning raw catfish into high-quality products, Masheda Foods is not only creating employment but also positioning Uganda as a key player in regional and international fish markets,” Ggoobi said.

The factory will process a range of catfish products including smoked fillet, smoked powder, and catfish sausages, targeting both local and export markets.

Masheda Foods Ltd Executive Director, Anne Ampumuza, highlighted the potential of aquaculture as one of Uganda’s fastest-growing industries. She revealed that the sector now contributes about 20 percent of the country’s national fish production, with catfish emerging as a key product.

“The establishment of this factory is a milestone, not just for Masheda Foods but for the entire aquaculture sector. We are showing that fish farming can go beyond subsistence to create sustainable businesses that feed into national development goals,” Ampumuza said.

The factory’s launch marks a step forward in Uganda’s industrialization agenda under the Parish Development Model and the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy, with hopes that more local enterprises will follow suit in value addition.

As Uganda seeks to diversify exports and reduce dependency on raw commodities, facilities like Masheda Foods Ltd are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening agro-industrialization, job creation, and rural transformation.

Comments

comments