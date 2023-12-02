Motorcare Uganda adds versatile Ford Ranger to its brands

Uganda’s growing population coupled with rising demand for multi-purpose motor vehicles, car dealer Motorcare has added the versatile American-made Ford to its stable.

Figures from the Ministry of Works and Transport indicate that as of June 30, 2020, Uganda had a total of 1,361,861 motor vehicles registered on the e-tax platform while 940,160 were yet to be validated on the e-tax bringing the total number to 2,302,021 motor vehicles.

Experts in the sector say this is a reflection of steady progress and continuous growth of the country’s automotive industry because of the demand from new and existing customers. This they say has created an opportunity for industry players to innovate and design cars that not only promise convenience and the ability to navigate tough terrains but a car that also promises progress in one’s life pursuits.

It is for this reason that Motorcare Uganda Limited, a key player in the Ugandan motor industry with over 27 Years of Experience with exclusive distribution rights for Ford vehicles has launched the Next-Gen Ford Ranger with advanced safety and technology features.

During the launch, Richard Musani the General Manager, Sales and Marketing at Motorcare Uganda, said the Next Gen Ranger introduced on the market delivers High-Tech Features, smart connectivity, more safety, enhanced capability and versatility for work and family.

“This representation which might have grown by 5% to date is an opportunity for Motorcare to not only innovate quality cars but also collaborate with individuals, and business entities like large corporate institutions to make these cars more accessible to their teams so that they can execute their tasks efficiently especially teams that are always on the roads,” Musani highlighted.

Florence Makada the Managing Director, Motorcare Uganda noted, the automobile company is thrilled to have Ford as an addition to its family of brands at Motorcare Uganda adding that customers now have an array of choice.

“our customers now have an array of choices and can visit our recently opened showroom dedicated to Ford at Kitgum House. After Sales Services are available at Motorcare Jinja Road and across our upcountry service network.”

Yassine Ibn Seddik, the Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa General Field Manager Ford Motor Company said that customer input was key to developing the next-generation Ranger’s rugged new look.

He said that Ford spent a lot of time with owners around the globe, conducting more than 5,000 interviews and dozens of customer workshops to understand how customers used their pickups and what they wanted and expected in the new Ranger.

“Visually, the next-generation Ranger is bold and confident, with a purposeful exterior that shares Ford’s global truck design DNA,”-Yassine.

For the first time, Ford Ranger offers matrix LED headlights. At the back, the taillights are designed in harmony with the signature graphics on the front. Inside, the car-like cabin steps up, using premium soft-touch materials, and prominent portrait-style center touchscreen with Ford’s signature SYNC®i 4 connectivity and entertainment system. The revealed models – the stylish XLT, rugged Sport and adventurer Wildtrak – reflect this customer input both inside and out.

