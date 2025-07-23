Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda and TICO Empower 100 People with Disabilities in Kayunga with Business Skills and Start-Up Support

A group of 100 people with disabilities in Kayunga District have successfully completed a comprehensive training program in retail business management, thanks to a transformative partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and Twahira Islamic Charity Organisation (TICO). The initiative aims to equip participants with the skills, mentorship, and startup resources necessary to achieve financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

This effort comes at a crucial time, with the 2024 Uganda Census by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) reporting that the country now has 5.5 million persons with disabilities—up from 4.4 million in 2014—underscoring the need for inclusive economic empowerment programs.

The joint project between CCBU and TICO focused on practical business education in areas such as inventory management, customer service, bookkeeping, budgeting, and saving. Beyond the training, beneficiaries received mentorship and tools to launch or expand their own retail businesses, empowering them to become active contributors to their communities and local markets.

“We act in ways that aim to help improve people’s lives—whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU. “People are at the centre of everything we do. Through community engagements, we can help bring positive, measurable change to the communities in which we operate and to our business.”

The program also incorporated awareness efforts to promote inclusion of persons with disabilities in mainstream business and social spaces. Sheikh Mugendera Abdulkarim, Chairman of the Board of Directors at TICO, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative.

“This is a step toward fostering self-reliance among people with disabilities. We also want to conduct community awareness and advocacy to promote inclusion within businesses and local markets,” he said.

CCBU’s involvement is part of its wider corporate social responsibility agenda under Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, which prioritises economic empowerment and sustainable community development.

“Our people are driven to make an impact, are passionate about learning, and committed to caring for others,” Magoola added.

The 100 trained individuals are expected to serve as role models and catalysts for broader community engagement, encouraging more inclusive development efforts across Uganda. The partnership between CCBU and TICO sets a benchmark for private-public collaborations aimed at leaving no one behind in the country’s economic growth journey.

