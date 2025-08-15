Masaka High Court Sets August 22 for Bail Ruling in Bobi Wine Bodyguards Case

Masaka High Court Judge Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika has scheduled August 22, 2025, for a ruling on the bail applications of the bodyguards of National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. The accused, facing charges of robbery and assault of female journalists, appeared in court on Thursday, where submissions were heard from both the prosecution and the defence.

The suspects — Achilleo Kivumbi, Edward Ssebuwuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Grace Wakabi alias Smart-wa Bobi, and Gadhafi Mugumya — were arrested earlier this year and remanded to prison over allegations dating back to May 2024. According to the charge sheet, they allegedly assaulted two female journalists covering a burial ceremony at Manja village, Kissekka sub-county in Lwengo District, destroying a video camera and a smartphone.

The prosecution, led by Masaka Senior State Attorney Michael Wakosesa, stated that the suspects also stole two additional smartphones and Shs200,000, and inflicted grievous bodily harm on three other complainants, allegedly threatening them with sharp bayonets. The accused, however, deny the charges, describing their arrest as politically motivated persecution.

Represented by lawyers Alias Luyimabazi Nalukoola, Shamim Malende, Samuel Muyizzi, and Kato Tumusiime, the accused formally applied for bail, citing prolonged remand without trial as a violation of their constitutional right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Nalukoola highlighted the humanitarian implications of continued detention, noting that Wakabi, in particular, has a sick mother who requires care that only he can provide. He argued that extended incarceration without trial has caused hardship for the dependents of all accused persons, and that the applicants risk losing property or personal assets if not granted bail.

To support the bail applications, the lawyers presented five Members of Parliament, Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, and relatives of the accused as sureties.

The court session turned tense when several sureties failed to present the required village introduction letters and valid National Identification Cards, raising questions about their credibility. Senior State Attorney Michael Wakosesa argued that the sureties were unsubstantial and therefore not sufficient to secure bail.

Wakosesa further contended that the accused face serious criminal charges and that releasing them on bail could present an opportunity to interfere with witnesses or impede the ongoing trial. He noted that investigations had already been concluded, urging the court to prioritize the case for hearing instead of granting bail.

In response, lead lawyer Elias Luyimabazi Nalukoola accused the State of hiding behind technicalities to justify the continued detention of the suspects. He maintained that the accused should be granted the opportunity to answer charges while out on bail, emphasising that extended pre-trial incarceration without legal justification undermines their rights.

Judge Nanziri Bwanika is expected to deliver her ruling on the bail applications on August 22, 2025, bringing clarity to a case that has drawn significant public attention given the political profile of the accused and the allegations of assault and theft.

The outcome of the ruling will not only determine the immediate liberty of the suspects but may also influence ongoing discussions about the treatment of politically affiliated individuals in the justice system and the protection of journalists covering public events.

Comments

comments